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Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF
Ghana

Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
4 min read

YEN.com.gh takes a look at Ghana's ranking among the most indebted countries to the IMF on the continent, as well as its history with the Bretton Woods institution

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lends under concessional and non-concessional arrangements or can provide outright loans.

A lending arrangement, which is similar to a line of credit, is approved by the IMF Executive Board to support a country's economic and financial program.

Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF
Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF
Source: Getty Images

The arrangement requires the member to observe specific terms and be subject to periodic reviews to continue to draw upon it.

An outright loan is also approved by the IMF Executive Board; however, it does not require a member to observe specific terms.

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Ghana has been party to such arrangements on 17 occasions, most recently in 2022.

Ghana started restructuring its public debt in December 2022 to qualify for the $3 billion support from the IMF.

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Under the Akufo-Addo administration, the country received $600 million when it agreed to the IMF programme in May 2023.

However, further disbursements have been contingent on restructuring the country's debt.

In October 2023, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana on the first review of Ghana's economic program under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement.

After taking power, President John Mahama said there were no plans to extend Ghana’s current $3 billion Extended Credit Facility with the IMF.

What happens during an IMF deal?

In order to restore macroeconomic stability, countries that receive IMF assistance are usually obliged to undertake some economic changes.

Governments that rely significantly on IMF loans may also owe debt to other multilateral institutions, bilateral lenders, and foreign bond markets.

Managing these obligations can put a strain on government finances, especially if economic development slows or export income falls.

Typically, IMF loans can be crucial in assisting nations in stabilising their economy during difficult financial times.

On the other hand, countries that rely too much on IMF borrowing may be subject to stringent policy requirements, little fiscal autonomy, and difficulties with long-term debt management.

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Top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF

The table below outlines the top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF as of March 2026.

1

Egypt

$7,554,108,357

2

Côte d'Ivoire

$3,625,118,776

3

Kenya

$2,939,459,067

4

Ghana

$2,836,139,000

5

Angola

$2,498,691,676

6

DRC

$2,223,200,002

7

Ethiopia

$1,764,502,000

8

Tanzania

$1,335,730,000

9

Zambia

$1,271,660,000

10

Cameroon

$1,180,590,000

What is Ghana's history with the IMF?

Ghana has been to the IMF for support on 17 different occasions. Ghana has turned to the IMF on average every four years over the past 7 decades.

Ghana came out of its last IMF programme in 2019 with some significant macroeconomic gains.

It had been forced to tap IMF assistance to deal with economic shocks like the 2014 to 2017 commodities price slump, reckless spending in the lead up to elections, especially and a prolonged power crisis.

Find below a table outlining the 16 IMF deals Ghana has completed.

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Facility

Date of Arrangement

Expiration Date 4/

Amount Agreed

Amount Drawn

Amount Outstanding

Extended Credit Facility

Apr 03, 2015

Apr 02, 2019

664,200

531,360

531,360

Extended Credit Facility

Jul 15, 2009

Jul 23, 2012

387,450

387,450

257,641

Extended Credit Facility

May 09, 2003

Oct 31, 2006

184,500

184,500

0

Extended Credit Facility

May 03, 1999

Nov 30, 2002

228,800

176,218

0

Extended Credit Facility

Jun 30, 1995

May 02, 1999

164,400

137,000

0

Extended Credit Facility

Nov 09, 1988

Mar 05, 1992

388,550

388,550

0

Extended Fund Facility

Nov 06, 1987

Nov 09, 1988

245,400

97,550

0

Structural Adjustment Facility Commitment

Nov 06, 1987

Nov 09, 1988

129,858

40,900

0

Standby Arrangement

Oct 15, 1986

Oct 14, 1987

81,800

81,800

0

Standby Arrangement

Aug 27, 1984

Dec 31, 1985

180,000

180,000

0

Standby Arrangement

Aug 03, 1983

Aug 02, 1984

238,500

238,500

0

Standby Arrangement

Jan 10, 1979

Jan 09, 1980

53,000

32,000

0

Standby Arrangement

May 29, 1969

May 28, 1970

5,000

5,000

0

Standby Arrangement

May 28, 1968

May 27, 1969

12,000

12,000

0

Standby Arrangement

May 25, 1967

May 24, 1968

25,000

25,000

0

Standby Arrangement

May 17, 1966

May 16, 1967

36,400

31,400

0

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

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