YEN.com.gh takes a look at Ghana's ranking among the most indebted countries to the IMF on the continent, as well as its history with the Bretton Woods institution

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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lends under concessional and non-concessional arrangements or can provide outright loans.

A lending arrangement, which is similar to a line of credit, is approved by the IMF Executive Board to support a country's economic and financial program.

Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF

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The arrangement requires the member to observe specific terms and be subject to periodic reviews to continue to draw upon it.

An outright loan is also approved by the IMF Executive Board; however, it does not require a member to observe specific terms.

Ghana has been party to such arrangements on 17 occasions, most recently in 2022.

Ghana started restructuring its public debt in December 2022 to qualify for the $3 billion support from the IMF.

Under the Akufo-Addo administration, the country received $600 million when it agreed to the IMF programme in May 2023.

However, further disbursements have been contingent on restructuring the country's debt.

In October 2023, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana on the first review of Ghana's economic program under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement.

After taking power, President John Mahama said there were no plans to extend Ghana’s current $3 billion Extended Credit Facility with the IMF.

What happens during an IMF deal?

In order to restore macroeconomic stability, countries that receive IMF assistance are usually obliged to undertake some economic changes.

Governments that rely significantly on IMF loans may also owe debt to other multilateral institutions, bilateral lenders, and foreign bond markets.

Managing these obligations can put a strain on government finances, especially if economic development slows or export income falls.

Typically, IMF loans can be crucial in assisting nations in stabilising their economy during difficult financial times.

On the other hand, countries that rely too much on IMF borrowing may be subject to stringent policy requirements, little fiscal autonomy, and difficulties with long-term debt management.

Top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF

The table below outlines the top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF as of March 2026.

1 Egypt $7,554,108,357 2 Côte d'Ivoire $3,625,118,776 3 Kenya $2,939,459,067 4 Ghana $2,836,139,000 5 Angola $2,498,691,676 6 DRC $2,223,200,002 7 Ethiopia $1,764,502,000 8 Tanzania $1,335,730,000 9 Zambia $1,271,660,000 10 Cameroon $1,180,590,000

What is Ghana's history with the IMF?

Ghana has been to the IMF for support on 17 different occasions. Ghana has turned to the IMF on average every four years over the past 7 decades.

Ghana came out of its last IMF programme in 2019 with some significant macroeconomic gains.

It had been forced to tap IMF assistance to deal with economic shocks like the 2014 to 2017 commodities price slump, reckless spending in the lead up to elections, especially and a prolonged power crisis.

Find below a table outlining the 16 IMF deals Ghana has completed.

Facility Date of Arrangement Expiration Date 4/ Amount Agreed Amount Drawn Amount Outstanding

Extended Credit Facility Apr 03, 2015 Apr 02, 2019 664,200 531,360 531,360 Extended Credit Facility Jul 15, 2009 Jul 23, 2012 387,450 387,450 257,641 Extended Credit Facility May 09, 2003 Oct 31, 2006 184,500 184,500 0 Extended Credit Facility May 03, 1999 Nov 30, 2002 228,800 176,218 0 Extended Credit Facility Jun 30, 1995 May 02, 1999 164,400 137,000 0 Extended Credit Facility Nov 09, 1988 Mar 05, 1992 388,550 388,550 0 Extended Fund Facility Nov 06, 1987 Nov 09, 1988 245,400 97,550 0 Structural Adjustment Facility Commitment Nov 06, 1987 Nov 09, 1988 129,858 40,900 0 Standby Arrangement Oct 15, 1986 Oct 14, 1987 81,800 81,800 0 Standby Arrangement Aug 27, 1984 Dec 31, 1985 180,000 180,000 0 Standby Arrangement Aug 03, 1983 Aug 02, 1984 238,500 238,500 0 Standby Arrangement Jan 10, 1979 Jan 09, 1980 53,000 32,000 0 Standby Arrangement May 29, 1969 May 28, 1970 5,000 5,000 0 Standby Arrangement May 28, 1968 May 27, 1969 12,000 12,000 0 Standby Arrangement May 25, 1967 May 24, 1968 25,000 25,000 0 Standby Arrangement May 17, 1966 May 16, 1967 36,400 31,400 0

Source: YEN.com.gh