Top 10 African Countries With the Highest Debt To The IMF
YEN.com.gh takes a look at Ghana's ranking among the most indebted countries to the IMF on the continent, as well as its history with the Bretton Woods institution
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The International Monetary Fund (IMF) lends under concessional and non-concessional arrangements or can provide outright loans.
A lending arrangement, which is similar to a line of credit, is approved by the IMF Executive Board to support a country's economic and financial program.
The arrangement requires the member to observe specific terms and be subject to periodic reviews to continue to draw upon it.
An outright loan is also approved by the IMF Executive Board; however, it does not require a member to observe specific terms.
Ghana has been party to such arrangements on 17 occasions, most recently in 2022.
Ghana started restructuring its public debt in December 2022 to qualify for the $3 billion support from the IMF.
Under the Akufo-Addo administration, the country received $600 million when it agreed to the IMF programme in May 2023.
However, further disbursements have been contingent on restructuring the country's debt.
In October 2023, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Ghana on the first review of Ghana's economic program under the Extended Credit Facility arrangement.
After taking power, President John Mahama said there were no plans to extend Ghana’s current $3 billion Extended Credit Facility with the IMF.
What happens during an IMF deal?
In order to restore macroeconomic stability, countries that receive IMF assistance are usually obliged to undertake some economic changes.
Governments that rely significantly on IMF loans may also owe debt to other multilateral institutions, bilateral lenders, and foreign bond markets.
Managing these obligations can put a strain on government finances, especially if economic development slows or export income falls.
Typically, IMF loans can be crucial in assisting nations in stabilising their economy during difficult financial times.
On the other hand, countries that rely too much on IMF borrowing may be subject to stringent policy requirements, little fiscal autonomy, and difficulties with long-term debt management.
Top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF
The table below outlines the top 10 African countries indebted to the IMF as of March 2026.
1
Egypt
$7,554,108,357
2
Côte d'Ivoire
$3,625,118,776
3
Kenya
$2,939,459,067
4
Ghana
$2,836,139,000
5
Angola
$2,498,691,676
6
DRC
$2,223,200,002
7
Ethiopia
$1,764,502,000
8
Tanzania
$1,335,730,000
9
Zambia
$1,271,660,000
10
Cameroon
$1,180,590,000
What is Ghana's history with the IMF?
Ghana has been to the IMF for support on 17 different occasions. Ghana has turned to the IMF on average every four years over the past 7 decades.
Ghana came out of its last IMF programme in 2019 with some significant macroeconomic gains.
It had been forced to tap IMF assistance to deal with economic shocks like the 2014 to 2017 commodities price slump, reckless spending in the lead up to elections, especially and a prolonged power crisis.
Find below a table outlining the 16 IMF deals Ghana has completed.
Facility
Date of Arrangement
Expiration Date 4/
Amount Agreed
Amount Drawn
Amount Outstanding
Extended Credit Facility
Apr 03, 2015
Apr 02, 2019
664,200
531,360
531,360
Extended Credit Facility
Jul 15, 2009
Jul 23, 2012
387,450
387,450
257,641
Extended Credit Facility
May 09, 2003
Oct 31, 2006
184,500
184,500
0
Extended Credit Facility
May 03, 1999
Nov 30, 2002
228,800
176,218
0
Extended Credit Facility
Jun 30, 1995
May 02, 1999
164,400
137,000
0
Extended Credit Facility
Nov 09, 1988
Mar 05, 1992
388,550
388,550
0
Extended Fund Facility
Nov 06, 1987
Nov 09, 1988
245,400
97,550
0
Structural Adjustment Facility Commitment
Nov 06, 1987
Nov 09, 1988
129,858
40,900
0
Standby Arrangement
Oct 15, 1986
Oct 14, 1987
81,800
81,800
0
Standby Arrangement
Aug 27, 1984
Dec 31, 1985
180,000
180,000
0
Standby Arrangement
Aug 03, 1983
Aug 02, 1984
238,500
238,500
0
Standby Arrangement
Jan 10, 1979
Jan 09, 1980
53,000
32,000
0
Standby Arrangement
May 29, 1969
May 28, 1970
5,000
5,000
0
Standby Arrangement
May 28, 1968
May 27, 1969
12,000
12,000
0
Standby Arrangement
May 25, 1967
May 24, 1968
25,000
25,000
0
Standby Arrangement
May 17, 1966
May 16, 1967
36,400
31,400
0
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.