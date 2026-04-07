Neal, a Chinese resident in Ghana, has expressed concern over the high cost of simple goods on the Ghanaian market in a viral TikTok video

According to him, his family owns a factory in China that produces toys, some of which are sold in shopping malls in Accra at exorbitant prices

Neal acknowledged that traders cite freight and port charges as reasons for high prices, but argued that the final costs remain disproportionately high

Neal, a Chinese national residing in Ghana, has taken to social media to express his astonishment at the high prices of basic goods on the Ghanaian market.

In a video that has since gone viral, Neal explained that his parents own and operate a factory in China that produces simple toys and playthings for children.

Neal, a Chinese national living in Ghana, has stirred debate after sharing his views on the cost of goods. Photo credit: Neal/TikTok

Source: Facebook

He noted that some of these products are exported to Ghana and are readily available in many shopping malls across Accra.

According to him, these items are sold to Ghanaian traders at very low prices directly from factories in China.

However, he expressed concern that the same products are later sold in Ghana at significantly inflated prices.

To illustrate his point, Neal cited an example of a toy he found in a shop, which he said is sold to buyers in China for about Gh¢ 2 but ends up being retailed in Ghana for as much as Gh¢ 60.

He questioned the justification for such a steep price increase, describing it as excessive.

His comments have sparked widespread debate on social media, with many users weighing in on the rising cost of goods and what they describe as unregulated pricing practices among some traders.

Others also expressed concern about the impact of such pricing on ordinary consumers.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Neal addresses concerns from traders

Addressing counterarguments from traders, Neal acknowledged that some sellers attribute their pricing to high freight charges and port clearance duties, which are often factored into the final cost of goods.

A simple toy has become the centre of a heated discussion after Neal used it to highlight price differences. Photo credit: DeJoy Shopping Mall

Source: UGC

However, he maintained that even when such costs are considered, the prices of some products remain disproportionately high. He argued that such pricing practices place an unnecessary burden on consumers and appear insensitive to their economic realities.

Watch the TikTok video here:

ZionFelix Complains of High Cost of Power

In a closely related story, Ghanaian blogger ZionFelix has lamented the cost of electricity and how much he spent on power in less than a month.

The blogger said he had returned to Ghana in December 2025 and had bought prepaid electricity four times already.

In a video, he gave all four receipts to his co-host to look at and share the details with their viewers.

The first GH¢1,000 was bought on December 17, 2025, with another purchase on December 26, 2025, after the first prepaid amount was finished.

After seven days, which was on January 2, 2026, ZionFelix bought another GH¢1,000 worth of electricity, and the same amount again on January 11, 2026.

The blogger wondered why he had spent so much on electricity in less than a month, lamenting the cost of household power.

See the X post here:

Zionfelix buys cassava and plantain for GH¢150

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that ZionFelix had bought cassava and plantain for GH¢150 in a village called Kwame Atta, in the country's Central Region.

The price at which he bought these was significantly lower than it is in Accra, with the vendor sharing her challenges and prompting a gift from the blogger.

Source: YEN.com.gh