A popular man of God has got tongues wagging in the wake of his prophetic declaration regarding the senior national team, the Black Stars

This comes as he opened up on a vision he had about the World Cup and shared certain directives the GFA and the playing body should follow

He expressed confidence in the video that the fortunes of the team would turn around if the directions given were carried out

Prophet Michael Wilson has delivered a new prophetic message to the Black Stars concerning their upcoming participation in the 2026 World Cup.

In a now-viral video, Prophet Michael Wilson said he had a vision about the team and wanted to make it known to the Ghana Football Association so that action could be taken.

Prophet Michael Wilson drops a prophecy about the Black Stars. Image credit: Christian Kaspar-Bartke /Getty Images, @prophetmichaelwilson/TikTok

Source: UGC

Detailing his vision, he claimed to have foreseen infants weeping at the camp of the senior national team, the Black Stars, a sign which he said represents a bad omen surrounding the team.

He also added that God told him to offer spiritual guidance to the team by giving specific instructions they must follow if they want the fortunes of the Black Stars to turn around.

The first direction he gave the GFA was to select a remote village and build a school for them.

The second was for the federation to provide portable drinking water to a rural community, and finally to build a hospital for a deprived community.

He also advised players of the senior national team to be actively involved in these directions, saying it would improve the team’s performance.

“They should locate other remote villages and provide them with clean drinking water. They should also locate another remote village and build hospitals that will help in child delivery. It must not be done by the government; it must be done with the money of the Football Association of Ghana. It must be done, and they should do it. Once that is done, I see glory returning to the Black Stars like never before. There are many spiritual things that have been done against the team.”

There are many things that have gone wrong over the years, and these things are contributing factors to the spiritual aura around the Black Stars. The Lord said to me that they should put together their own personal money. If the footballers will listen, they should contribute money from each person's coffers.

The prophecy comes after the Black Stars lost two international friendlies against Austria and Germany in March 2026.

Prophet Eric Boahen Uche says Ghana lost against Austria and Germany because of happenings in the spiritual realm. Photo credit: Severin Aichbauer/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Wilson’s vision about Ghana below:

Reactions to Prophet Wilson’s Black Stars prophecy

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared their opinions:

sernada3 stated:

“Two issues in 2019 are lingering. Why blame the coaches and players? Hmmmmmmm!! Few know and understand. It is what it is.”

Rossie opined:

“God works in mysterious ways.”

CK Akonnor reacts to Black Stars job rumours

Earlier, it was reported that Charles Kwabla ‘CK’ Akonnor has refuted claims of replacing Otto Addo as head coach of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

CK Akonnor made it clear he will not return for a second stint, choosing instead to focus on his current job in Kenya.

Source: YEN.com.gh