Veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has resurfaced online with a lively video, sharing how she spent her Easter abroad while keeping tabs on the festive spirit in other spots

Now balancing work as an Uber driver and a property license agent in the US, Nana Yaa Brefo has announced her plans to expand her MC career overseas

Netizens have flocked online to share their reactions to Nana Yaa Brefo’s new life abroad, praising her resilience with work, especially in these tough times

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Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has brought smiles to fans after sharing how she spent her Easter holidays in a lighthearted video circulating online.

Nana Yaa Brefo shares her Easter experience abroad through a new Instagram video. Image credit: nanayaabrefo/X

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram post, the award-winning broadcaster laughed as she recounted her experience during the festive period, noting that she spent the season abroad working while keeping an eye on activities back home.

According to her, she closely followed how lively celebrations were in Kwahu, one of Ghana’s most popular destinations during Easter.

The area attracts large crowds each year, including visitors from abroad, who travel to experience the vibrant atmosphere associated with the season.

She used the moment to encourage her followers to refocus after the festivities, urging those who had spent during the holidays to return to work and rebuild.

In the caption accompanying the video, she added:

“Back to work ooooo guys, how was the long weekend?”

Watch the Instagram video below.

Nana Brefo flaunts gift from Kevin Taylor

Also, veteran Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has shown off the new car her former rival, Kevin Taylor, gifted her after she relocated to the US and became an Uber driver.

In a video shared on her TikTok account on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo announced that she had relocated from Ghana to the United States to work and had settled on being a rideshare driver.

She said she had received some negative comments since announcing her new profession, but was not fazed because she was not ashamed to be working for a living.

"I told you I was working as an Uber driver in the United States and received a lot of comments, some positive and some negative. I think I explained that there is a need for me to do something here," she said.

Nana Yaa Brefo shows off the Hyundai Elantra gift from Kevin Taylor after she announced her Uber job in the US. Photo source: Nana Yaa Brefo, With All Due Respect - Loud Silence Media

Source: Facebook

The former Onua FM presenter also explained how the process of being an Uber driver in the US worked.

She detailed how the registration process worked, contrasting it with the Ghanaian experience.

Nana Yaa Brefo also promised to share more content regarding her journey as an Uber driver in the United States.

Her video courted the attention of her nemesis, Kevin Taylor, with whom she has had a major feud in recent years, who offered to gift her a new car to use for her Uber-driving work.

Nana Yaa recently confirmed that Kevin had fulfilled his promise and was seen at a dealership going for the new vehicle.

The TikTok video of Nana Yaa Brefo speaking about her work as an Uber driver in the US is below:

In a video she shared on her official Facebook page on Friday, March 6, 2026, Nana Yaa Brefo showed off the new white 2023 Hyundai Elantra Kevin Taylor acquired to assist her with her Uber job.

In the video, the veteran media personality gave fans a glimpse of the car's exterior and interior, which had impressive features.

Nana Yaa thanked Kevin once again as she expressed excitement over her new car while celebrating Ghana's Independence Day in the US.

The Facebook video of Nana Yaa Brefo showing off the Hyundai Elantra gift from Kevin Taylor is below:

Nana Yaa Brefo takes MC job abroad

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has made a fresh appeal to her supporters abroad, calling for patronage to expand her work as a Master of the Ceremony (MC) as she settles into life in the United States of America.

According to her, the MC profession is not new to her, as she was already engaged in the business while in Ghana.

She is now seeking opportunities to establish the same line of work overseas as an additional source of income.

Source: YEN.com.gh