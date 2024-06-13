A journalist who is close to the family of Afronita and Abigail has cleared the air on recent happenings

He has called out a young man called Kofi Mahama for trying to create disaffection for Afronita and her family

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post called out Kofi Mahama over his actions

Ghanaian journalist Caleb Nii Boye has lashed out at a young man currently based in the UK for reportedly spewing lies about Afronita and her family.

Taken to Facebook, Caleb Nii Boye, who closely followed Abigail and Afronita's progress in Britain's Got Talent, called out Kofi Mahama over his comment that Afronita was broke and desperately needed money to book a return ticket to Ghana.

Ghanaian journalist calls out young man for spreading lies about Afronita

He explained that the lies had deeply troubled Afronita, who shed tears upon listening to the young man's interview.

"On phone with Afronitaa’s family and I can hear the young lady in tears. All bcos of what Kofi Mahama had gone to say with Rashad Kojo Emmanuel Kojo that she is broke and looking for money for ticket to come back to Ghana".

Caleb Nii Boye also revealed that Afronita bought tickets for her two siblings to join her in the UK recently hence claims that she is cash-strapped are untrue.

"I have seen a video of you ranting on Rashad live you went to say Afronitaa is broke in the UK and looking for money to buy tickets back to Ghana. Are you talking of the same lady who bought plane tickets for her 2 siblings to join her in the UK just this morning or another Afronitaa?

Are you aware she bought a ticket for her mother, who came to Ghana to pick up her two other children and returned to the UK this morning?" his post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 200 likes and 100 comments.

Ghanaians react to the disclosure

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the post have shared varied opinions on the matter, with many calling out Kofi Mahama.

Nkechi Asante stated:

My question here is why did it take you forever to interfere? I have been sleeping on your page oo

Sefakor Sefah Frempong replied:

Is this how the beutiful relationship between Afronita and Abigail is going to end? Ohh nooo

Nana Sei added:

I was about to enter your dm bro. Why dat dude is misbehaving like that?? This is low merrrrr. If he try that nonsense on u cus of dis post, he go see say he dey Uk but he nor dey der like dat .

George M. Britton stated:

It is unfortunate that we often find ourselves in situations where we expose our personal issues to the public. It is disheartening to witness the destruction of the positive aspects we have worked hard to create as individuals. Must this even be discussed? Smh

Nancy Buabeng reacted:

Just because he bought food worth 50 pounds ooo nti. He thinks he can talk anyhow

