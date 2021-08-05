Twene Jonas has finally reacted to a video in which Archipalago went in search of him

According to Jonas, he did not want to react to the matter because Arcipalago was not relevant

A video surfaced some days ago showing Archipalago roaming the streets of a US state in search of Jonas

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Popular Ghanaian social media commentator, Twene Jonas, has taken a swipe at Ghanaian blogger and part-time musician, Dennis Anane, famed as Archipalago.

In a new video making rounds on social media, the "glass nkoaa" crooner was seen dishing it out to Archipalago over the latter's recent action.

According to Jonas, he did not pay attention to Palago earlier because he was certain that he (Palago) was doing what he was doing just for clout.

Jonas went on to use unprintable words on Archipalago and said there was no way he was going to find him on the streets.

Twene Jonas finally replies Archipalago; calls him a monkey, waste product in video. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

He continued that Palago had to go through some form of protocol before he would be granted audience.

Jonas's recent rant follows a video which showed Arcipalago roaming the streets on New York in search of the "glass nkoaa" man.

Palago was seen searching the streets, train stations and the like for Jonas and was heard saying that he (Jonas) was homeless.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

While walking on the streets, the Fa Ne 10 singer said he was in Twene Jonas State to ask him questions pertaining to his videos.

He added that Twene Jonas had run away from the area because he saw a video of him (Palago) boarding a flight just to come to look for him.

After posting the video online, Palago Mufasa captioned it: "Where’s Glass Nkoaaa??? I’m in the city, come let’s have a conversation!! He can address the leaders without insults, the insults is too much he gotta put a stop to it"

In a related development, Twene Jonas found himself in hot water after another Ghanaian living in USA confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

The man approached him and asked why Jonas was always trying to disgrace Ghanaians in America by his actions and words.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen.com.gh