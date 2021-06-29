Joyce Amankwa's family is beseeching the government to help fend for the three children she left behind

Joyce was one of the two who perished in the bullion van robbery that took place near Korle Bu

This family made the appeal at a memorial that was held for the late mother of three at her residence

The family of Joyce Amankwa alias sister Badu, the 40-year-old woman who lost her life in the bullion van robbery that took place at Jamestown near Korle Bu have spoken.

This happened during the one-week memorial of the woman at her residence in a video report by TV3 Ghana which saw the family members shedding uncontrollable tears.

A plea to the government

One of them indicated that the best form of consolation they can ever receive is that government will help them take care of the three children that the late Joyce Amankwa left behind.

Help take care of her 3 kids -Family of Woman who died in Bullion van Robbery to Government Credit: TV3 Ghana

Joyce Amankwa and Emmanuel Osei, a police officer, were the two victims of the bullion van robbery who perished on June 14, 2021.

A CCTV revelation

Just recently, the CCTV footage showing armed robbers riding on motorbikes during their robbery mission was shared on social media.

In the video available on the YouTube channel of Pinax Tv, it was explained that the footage was recorded by a shop owner's CCTV camera close to the site of the robbery at James Town on June 14, 2021.

Also, it was all tears when the Inspector General of Police (IGP) James Oppong Boanuh visited the family of Emmanuel Osei, the policeman shot in the Korle-Bu bullion van robbery.

IGP Oppong Boanuh who was accompanied by a team from the police headquarters paid the visit on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, to commiserate with the family on their loss.

Osei, a member of the National SWAT unit, was shot dead by armed robbers on Monday, June 14, 2021.

Source: Yen