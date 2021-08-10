YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Home Sweet Home star Evelyn Addo, known in the series as Nina, has got married

Nina's wedding came off on Wednesday, August 4, as Ghanains celebrated Founders' Day

Following our report, more photos and videos from Nina's wedding have popped up online

Actress Evelyn Addobea Addo, popularly known as a Nina, was recently reported to have got married.

Nina tied the knot on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony just a few days ago.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, a photo from Nina's marriage ceremony popped up on soail media show in the actress and her husband.

Nina of Home Sweet Home fame has got married Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Following our report, more beautiful photos and videos from the wedding have popped up online.

The photos and videos show the ceremony to be a green-themed one with Nina and her husband rocking colourful kente.

1. The being undergoing her makeup session to look good on her day:

2. The bride looking splendid in her green dress before stepping out

3. Nina arrives at the venue in the middle of her bridesmaids:

4. The bride and groom get on the dancefloor amid smiles:

5. The couple poses with the groomsmen:

6. A pose with some family members:

7. Nina and some of the groom's men:

8. A section of the bridesmaids at the wedding:

9. Nina showed some moves herself:

10. The couple does the love pose:

Profile of Evelyn Addo (Home Sweet Home Nina)

Evelyn Addo was one of the most adored child actors on Ghanaian television in the mid-2000s.

Playing the role of Nina, the little daughter of the late Kojo Dadson in the popular television series (sitcom), she endeared herself to many viewers.

Born on November 2, 1993, the now-27-year-old young lady, took some time away from the screens in her teens to pursue her education.

She is a graduate of the University of Professional Studies in Accra where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in Marketing.

Evelyn is known to have worked with Allianz Insurance as a Relationship Officer.

Even though she has not been very active in acting in her adult life, she still commands a lot of interest on social media.

Photos of Nina

Not long ago, photos of Nina popped up on social media to the excitement of her fans and other Ghanaians.

It was those photos that showed how well the once adorable little girl had grown into an affable young woman.

Pentecost Chairman's 1st son weds

In other wedding news, Church of Pentecost Chairman Apostle Eric Nyamekye's son, Samuel, has got married in a traditional wedding.

Samuel Nyamekye got married to US-based Stephanie Agyemang-Amoako who is also a pastor's child

YEN.com.gh gathered beautiful photos and videos from the wedding.

