John Mahama is going to win the 2024 presidential elections, Prophet Bernard ElBernard Nelson-Eshun has predicted

According to him, he had received his third vision about the December 7 polls, and it points to a Mahama win

The founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries narrated his vision, leaving many reacting

Prophet Bernard ElBenard Nelson-Eshun, founder and leader of Spiritlife Revival Ministries, has boldly predicted the winner of the 2024 presidential elections.

According to Prophet ElBernard, former President John Mahama, of the NDC would win the December 7 polls.

Prophet ElBernard sees John Mahama becoming next president ahead of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Photo source: @cititvgh, @rophetbernardelbernard

Source: Instagram

Mahama goes against the ruling NPP's Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and 11 others in the polls. Already, Apostle Isaac Owusu Bempah has predicted a win for him.

ElBernard's prophecy for Mahama

In a recent social media post, Prophet ElBernard reechoed Owusu Bempah's prediction, describing it as his third prophetic vision regarding the December 2024 polls.

The man of God, who recently dropped a doom prophecy, narrated his vision of the election day proceedings in a detailed account.

"I had a vivid vision where I saw Ghana's 2024 presidential election unfolding on December 7th. In this vision, the voting process had commenced, and ballot papers were distributed to voters.

Interestingly, I noticed that the ballot papers were counted up to number eight, revealing John Mahama's picture alongside the National Democratic Congress (NDC) logo. Voters then thumbprinted and cast their votes for him.

At the end of the election, I saw John Mahama being declared the President of Ghana.

My name is Bernard Elbernard Nelson-Eshun.

(Prophet and a Prophetic Gatekeeper.)

See below for the post as shared on Instagram:

Ghanaians react to ElBernard's prophecy for Mahama

The prophecy triggered reactions from a section of Ghanaians who agreed with him.

daqueen_tay said:

"This is bold."

yekasatv said:

"Your vision is right. Salute you. 🙌 JM will win 🙌🏾🙌🏾."

kingsedi said:

"The Victory of JM is coming again 🥳🎊❤️🙏🏻."

iberry_gh said:

"No matter how you disagree with a prophet on a prophecy, never speak ill about him/her."

bishopfranko said:

"All other prophets saying otherwise are seeing nightmares and not visions … @prophetbernardelbernard a true prophet."

ElBernard drops doom prophecy ahead of elections

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet ElBernard had released a prophecy of doom ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He predicted that one of the vice presidential candidates would pass away before the polls.

According to him, the candidate who lost their running mate would go on to win the vote.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh