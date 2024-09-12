EL: Ghanaian Rapper Announces 2024 BAR Concert In Accra, Unveils Date And Venue
- Rapper and producer Elorm Adablah, popularly known as EL, is set to host his BAR Concert in Accra this year
- The announcement comes after he released the 7th instalment of his popular BAR series
- The anticipation for the event has begun building up as fans count down to the hip-hop showdown
Over a month after releasing his BAR 7 album, EL has announced his highly anticipated BAR concert in Accra.
EL's BAR series debuted in 2014, featuring Sarkodie, M.anifest and his cronies from Skillions, Joey B, C-Real and Shaker.
With its annual concert, the project kickstarted a hip-hop movement that gave rise to several other rap stars.
The concert has become a platform to celebrate the rapper's body of work and Ghanaian hip-hop platforming thriving acts like Lyrical Joe and AraTheJay.
This year's edition will be the seventh time EL is hosting the concert in Accra. It'll be at the Alliance Francaise D'Accra on 11 October.
The rapper has yet to unveil other talents who will perform at this year's edition.
Before the concert, EL will join King Promise, Keche, MzBel, and a host of other seasoned performers at the September edition of the Guinness Accravaganza.
Ghanaians react to EL's new announcement
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their excitement about EL's BAR concert.
chale.boyy said:
"Save the industry bro! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"
@Dawson_Blaud wrote:
"That’s the BEST AFRICAN RAPPER BAR 👽👽👽👽"
ekow_pablo remarked:
"BARman! BARbosa, BARnabas, BARbados!"
groovywrldd added:
"Trailer out now!🎥 movie out on 11th oct.🔥"
King Promise thrills audience in the US
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that King Promise had delivered an outstanding performance at the Detriot edition of Afro Nation.
The musician brought energy to the concert, taking off his shirt and moving energetically across the stage, leaving the audience entertained. His fans sang loudly to his infectious hit tracks, including Terminator and the latest Paris.
Source: YEN.com.gh
