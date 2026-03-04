The House of the Highest Priesthood of the Ga State has summoned Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu over his recent comments about Dr Randy Abbey

The comments, which sparked anger among many Gas on social media, included calls for Dr Abbey’s removal

In response, NAE-WE has requested KOKA to appear before the Ga Chiefs and Priests at the Ga Mantse Palace in North Kaneshie to provide clarification

NAE-WE, the House of the Highest Priesthood of the Ga State, has reportedly summoned Kwaku Osei Korankye Asiedu, popularly known as KOKA, over his recent comments against Dr Randy Abbey, the CEO of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

It will be recalled that KOKA questioned Dr Randy Abbey's competence to lead COCOBOD in a recent interview.

Speaking to a content creator recently, he suggested that the COCOBOD'S CEO, Dr Abbey, did not understand the sector because of his background as a Ga man, being an indigene of the Greater Accra Region.

He consequently called for the sacking of Dr Abbey as CEO of COCOBOD, citing what he described as a lack of understanding of the sector.

“Is it not John Dramani Mahama who questioned what the Ga people would need technology for? I want to find out: Randy Abbey, a Ga man, what does he have to do with the cocoa farm?” he said

“Let's give cocoa to people who understand the sector, just as we advocate for harbour jobs to be given to individuals with the requisite knowledge and understanding of the industry,” he added.

KOKA commented on Dr Randy Abbey's leadership while sharing his views on the challenges facing cocoa farmers in the country.

NAE-WE demands clarification from KOKA

These comments sparked anger among many GAs on social media, prompting NAE-WE to take action against KOKA, a vociferous member of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a letter dated Tuesday, March 3, 2026, NAE-WE asked KOKA to appear before the Ga Chiefs and Priests at the Ga Mantse Palace in North Kaneshie over his comments concerning Randy Abbey.

"I'm directed by the High Priest of the Ga State and the Chiefs of the Ga State to formally invite you to appear before them to provide clarification regarding the statement you made on social media concerning Randy Abbey. Your presence is respectfully requested to address the matter and offer any necessary explanations," the letter read.

