An Iranian football star is reported missing after posting critical remarks about the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

According to reports, authorities summoned the said football star after sharing a social-media post that likened Khamenei to “Satan”

The developments come amid a broader crisis in Iran following joint U.S. and Israeli military strikes that killed Khamenei

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Iran international goalkeeper Rashid Mazaheri has reportedly gone missing after publicly condemning the country’s late Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

His disappearance follows a controversial social media post that has sparked conflicting accounts from authorities and his family.

Iran Football Star Missing After Posting Strong Message Against Late Supreme Leader Khamenei. Photos by Anadolu and Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Iraniain footballer missing after anti-Khamenei post

According to Iran Insight, the 36-year-old shared an image of Khamenei on Instagram labelled "Satan", alongside the caption: “Your command over this sacred land has ended.” The upload was later removed, but the fallout appears to have been swift.

Soon after, his wife, Maryam Abdollahi, revealed that his whereabouts are unknown.

The state-affiliated outlet Fars News reported that a summons had been issued over an alleged four billion toman fraud case, estimated at $80,000.

The agency claimed the former shot-stopper was “exploiting the country's situation and fabricating lies to avoid paying his debts".

Abdollahi strongly rejected that narrative.

“Any reports suggesting his arrest over financial matters are fabricated lies meant to hide the truth," she posted on Instagram.

“Rashid knew about these traps and has stood courageously, remaining in his homeland. His bravery cannot be hidden behind these dirty scenarios", she said.

Her response has only deepened public concern, with many questioning whether the issue is political rather than financial.

Iran Football Star Missing After Posting Strong Message Against Late Supreme Leader Khamenei. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Rashid Mazaheri’s history of clashes with authorities

This is not the first time Mazaheri has faced trouble over outspoken views.

In 2019, he was summoned and suspended by the Football Federation of the Islamic Republic of Iran after criticising the government’s use of taxpayer funds to build stadiums in Iraq.

Later that year, during nationwide protests, he urged authorities on Instagram not to execute demonstrators.

That appeal reportedly led to questioning by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps intelligence unit and a subsequent arrest. He was again sanctioned for supporting the 2021 water protests.

His latest controversy unfolds against the backdrop of a wider crisis in Iran following joint air strikes by the United States and Israel.

The operation, described by Donald Trump as a "major combat operation", reportedly resulted in the death of Ali Khamenei, aged 86, along with 48 senior officials during what has been referred to as Operation Epic Fury.

Away from politics, Mazaheri built a solid career in domestic football. He featured for leading Iran Pro League sides, including Esteghlal and Sepahan, and also represented the national team.

According to Transfermarkt, he made more than 300 professional appearances and recorded 120 clean sheets before retiring in 2024.

For now, however, attention has shifted from his achievements on the pitch to questions surrounding his sudden disappearance.

Iran risks huge financial loss

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Iran risks losing guaranteed prize money and preparation funds if it pulls out of the 2026 World Cup.

The country could also face extra financial penalties depending on how close to the tournament the withdrawal happens.

Source: YEN.com.gh