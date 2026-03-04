A fresh graduate of the University of Ghana captured social media attention with a memorable graduation gesture

To show appreciation for his sacrifices and support, she presented him with a custom sash embroidered with his name

The act has sparked discussions and admiration across social media platforms, with many admirers sharing congratulatory messages with the duo

A fresh graduate of the University of Ghana, legon has become the center of attention on social media after a memorable display of gratitude and affection during her graduation ceremony.

In an emotional and romantic gesture, the graduate publicly dedicated her success to her partner, acknowledging the support and sacrifices he made throughout her academic journey.

To demonstrate her appreciation, she presented him with a custom sash embroidered with his name, symbolising his role in helping her achieve her academic goals.

While expressing her heartfelt appreciation, she said:

"I dedicate my degree to you. Thank you very much for everything you have done for me. I am so grateful. I wrote your name on the sash- Daddy Joe. Thank you and God bless you."

The act drew cheers and admiration from attendees, making it one of the standout moments of the day.

Graduation ceremonies mark the end of a challenging academic period, and students often celebrate with family, friends, and loved ones.

However, the graduate’s unique gesture of publicly honouring her partner for his unwavering support has captured attention across social media platforms, sparking both admiration and discussion online.

Watch the video here:

Reaction to lady's appreciation for lover's sacrifices

Scores of netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts and also to congratulate the duo on their graduation. YEN.com.gh compiled a list of the comments below:

Ama commented:

"Na supportive man we go dedicated sash to on graduation day."

Ig._s noted:

"I love that they are married and supportive of eachother's goals."

Ama Precella said:

"God bless you for being a grateful woman."

Eyram quizzed:

"Oh my sister, why would you wear kente with stockings."

Mr President asked:

"Where is your father, that you are presenting this to your babe"

Bra Kwame said:

"God bless youf or appreciating him. Not all women will do this."

Helson noted:

"Aww, this is so beautiful."

Christian_Christo commented:

"The gentleman is very handsome."

Akua Blacony opined:

"Next year, I will also present mine to my husband, same time next year."

Mr Collins said:

"This is extremely beautiful, I am so inspired to do same."

Purity commented:

"I don't know the description I will give my husband on my sash when it is time for my graduation. That man has done more than enough for my family and me."

Misty J Dey worry said:

"By now, Daddy Joe paid all the school fees from level 100 to level 400. Everybody needs a Daddy Joe in their lives."

Akosua Fine Nurse opined:

"The name Daddy Joe comes with its own unique blessing. Look at me smiling at my own Daddy Joe."

UCC graduate bags top awards

YEN.com.gh also reported that an intelligent man was honoured at the 56th congregation held by the University of Cape Coast.

David Pipim, a person with disability, bagged first-class honours and had a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.6. UCC also named the young man as the best graduate in journalism and communication ethics, with Ghanaians applauding him.

Source: YEN.com.gh