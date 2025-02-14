A Ghanaian lady was pleasantly surprised after a policeman gave her money on Valentine's Day

The woman who could not contain her joy as she expressed appreciation to the officer for the beautiful gesture

Ghanaians who thronged the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the gesture by the police officer

A Ghanaian policeman is trending after a video of his lovely gesture on Valentine's Day went viral.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady who was the beneficiary of the kind gesture said she asked the police officer for money to buy food after stopping her car.

Policeman impreses young lady as she gives her money on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @nanaamamorton/TikTok

The lady was overwhelmed with joy after the police officer without hesitation offered her GH¢20 for breakfast.

She expressed astonishment at what happened adding that the kind gesture by the police officer was proof that all negative stories about the law officers were to be believed.

The lady then expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the police officer who was identified as Mr Amos.

In Ghana, Valentine's Day offers individuals the chance to show their affection to their loved ones by offering them gifts or money.

A young couple spend time together on Valentine's Day. Photo credit: @Getty Images

The video captioned "Valentine's Gift came early, God bless Mr Amos" had raked in over 2,000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians praise the kind policeman

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video celebrated the policeman for the kind gesture.

Yaw Dwarkwaa stated:

"He's rich. God bless him for the kind gesture."

Dan commented:

"Another driver will pay dearly for this 20cedis"

BABA1DON🇬🇭ALBERT stated:

"It's not from his heart, he go catch DV or motor and take am back."

7DAYS COTCOM indicated:

"Masa did u gave ur wife money before coming to work and u are dashing money like that."

abdulazizsulleyma8 added:

"I was driving behind you immediately u left he arrested me and took 40 cedis."

Gifty Quansah wrote:

"One police officer gave us a free ride and 100 gh as transportation to our destination God bless the good once out there."

christosmensah reacted:

"That 20cedis he just take it from me oo pls send it back to me."

OBREMPON YERE added:

"I have a police friend one is a guy one is a lady nd trust me they always do me show. i love u guys mad Sarah nd Master Emma."

Nana Kyei added:

"Because of the camera when you stop video he will get his money back."

