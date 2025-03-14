Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, shared a heartwarming video of her meeting American rapper Ja Rule at the airport

In the video, Afia thanked the Holla Holla hitmaker and his wife Aisha Atkins for building a school in Ghana called Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

The video melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who thronged the comment section to react

American-based Ghanaian comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger, shared a lovely video of her meeting American rapper Ja Rule at the airport.

Afia Schwar meets Ja Rule

On her Instagram page, Afia Schwar shared an exciting video of her meeting Ja Rule at the airport.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Ghanaian online commentator expressed excitement in meeting the American rapper

The mother of three explained in the caption that she met him while travelling and they met in Roll 4 at the airport.

"GUESS WHO WAS IN ROLL 4 WITH ME?"

In the video, Afia Schwar was overjoyed in meeting the Always On Time crooner. She referred to him as a legend and the owner of Nuaso Anglican Primary School.

"On behalf of every Ghanaian child, I just want to say thank you. thank you so much. You and your wife (Aisha Atkins) God bless you," Afia Schwar told Ja Rule.

In response, the celebrated rapper thanked Afia Schwar for the love he showed to him and the people of Ghana for the love and support.

Before going their separate ways, she told him that she would see him in Ghana, and he responded saying that they would soon meet in the motherland.

Reactions to Afia Schwar meeting Ja Rule

The comment section was flooded with excitement from many Ghanaians who talked about being fans of the American rapper, Ja Rule.

Others also applauded him for constructing a primary school in Ghana, while others talked about his songs and which ones were their favourite.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the lovely video of Afia Schwar meeting Ja Rule at the airport:

cochrane_maxwell said:

"The legendary Afia meets the legend. Thank you sister for always making us proud.🔥"

abynpezz said:

"He Looks like Agogo"

ron_d_voyager said:

"Doing big things sister."

sweetmum875 said:

"Jarule in house ya"lll 🙌."

baffourasiedu04 said:

"Ja voice is spiritual 🔥."

teah_naturalbornleader said:

"God bless you brother. I been a huge fan since I was a kid and I'm still a fan of yours Ja-Rule."

popolampoh said:

"Well done odoyewu."

raphaelholders said:

Wow that’s good I love you or that."

kindchris_writes said:

"@jarule you are a blessing to Ghana 🇬🇭."

Ja Rule's school in Ghana

