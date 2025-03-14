Celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win got many people wondering what project he was working on after posting a video of himself dressed as a chef

In the video, he sang and danced to his newly released song, Me Nwom, which means My Song when translated from Twi to English

The song featured sensational Ghanaian musician Naa Jacque and it currently making waves online

Kumawood actor Lil Win has released a song titled Me Nwom and he is involved in promoting it on social media so as it makes waves and tops the chart.

Lil Win drops a new song

Lil Win shared a video on his Instagram page of him singing and dancing to his new song, Me Nwom. The song, when translated from Twi into English, means My Song.

The song features talented Ghanaian musician Naa Jacque and it was released in March 2025 and is making waves online.

In the video the celebrated Kumawood star shared online, he was dressed as a chef. He wore the white chef's hat and the coat.

He paired the white coat with a pair of black trousers. Lil Win kept his look simple by wearing slides.

The A Country Called Ghana movie producer accessorised his look by wearing a gold watch and a clear rectangular framed pair of glasses that made him look dapper.

Lil Win stood at a well-decorated outdoor area as he made hand gestures while singing the song and dancing to it. The outdoor section was decorated with bamboo sticks, clay pots and other traditional items, which were neatly painted and properly placed.

Reactions to Lil Win's new song

Lil Win's song received positive reviews from his millions of fans on Instagram. Others also talked about streaming the song and using it on their social media posts.

Others also hailed him as they superstar and number one fan and hinted about wanting to be like him in future.

His chef outfit also got many others laughing hard in the comment section as they wondered what project he was working on.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Lil Win's song, Me Nwon which featured Naa Jacques and is currently trending online:

alhajicashiz said:

"My number one super star."

padmoretrendz said:

"I tap into your blessing 👏😍."

joefozymusic said:

"One Chef 🧑‍🍳 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️."

endyslove46 said:

"New Chef 🧑🏾‍🍳 in town 😍."

abigail.kwaning said:

"Philadelphia mu Apostle baako p3."

Lil Win and his wife, Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa flaunts radiant skin

YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa, the wife of renowned Ghanaian actor Lil Win, awed fans with her flawless, makeup-free look in a recent TikTok video.

In the video, she confidently flaunted her glowing complexion, attributing her radiant, fair skin to LinGlow/LGB, a beauty brand she proudly represents as an ambassador.

In the same video, Maame Serwaa also looked radiant in her dreadlocks braids. Her natural beauty captivated many social media users, who flooded the comments with compliments, encouraging her to embrace the no-makeup look more often.

