Amerado sounds just like me - Sarkodie says in video amidst Obibini-Amerado beef

Sarkodie has spoken highly about young rapper Amerao Burner

While having a chat with the legendary Tim Westwood, Sarkodie said Amerado sounded just like him

Amerado and Zylofon Music signee Obibini are currently going up against each other in a rap beef

Decorated Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo famed as Sarkodie has given massive props to young rapper Amerado Burner over similarities in their rap style.

While speaking in an interview with UK's Tim Westwood, Sarkodie said he realized that Amerado's energy and rap style were similar to his.

Tim Westwood added that when Amerado gave a freestyle on his radio show, he covered his eyes and said he could hear Sarkodie.

Amerado sounds similar to me - Sarkodie says in video amidst Obibini-Amerado beef. Source: Instagram/modified by author

Source: Instagram

In explaining the similarity, Sarkodie indicated that Amerado was weaned off the batch of rappers who saw his (Sark) rise.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Highest rapper added that many of the young rappers of that time looked up to him as their role model therefore it was not surprising that they were emulating his rap style as well.

"Amerado has that energy. Amerado I think was cut off the cloth of when I came in. So there was a whole generation of artistes that were taking after I came in as a freestyle rapper. So it built like a whole generation", Sarkodie noted.

This comes off the current rap beef going on between Amerado and Obibini which has got many Ghanaians excited.

Some people are equally excited and tense over the beef because both rappers are known to be heavy hitters and master wordsmiths.

Speaking about music, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that internet sensation, Mona Mobl3, has got social media users excited after a video of him singing, rapping and dancing in a studio popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the mentally ill man was seen having a studio session with two others as they sang and danced.

Mona Mobl3 was seen standing between the two men as they did a formation dance and sang the chorus to the song which appeared to be titled "Mona Mobl3".

Source: Yen.com.gh