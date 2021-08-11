Tom Nichols biography: age, wife, daughter, career, books

Thomas Nichols is a professor at the United States Naval War College and the Harvard Extension School, specializing in international affairs. His research focuses on Russia, nuclear weapons, and national security concerns.

Tom posing for a photo at Texas State University. Photo: @RadioFreeTom

Source: Facebook

Tom has competed in Jeopardy!, an American television game show created by Merv Griffin. The show features a quiz competition in which are presented with general knowledge clues in the form of answers, and must phrase their responses in the form of questions. Tom Nichols' Jeopardy first appearance was in 1994. His total winnings were $57,000.

Profile summary

Full name: Thomas M. Nichols

Thomas M. Nichols Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 7th December 1960

7th December 1960 Age: 60 years (as of 2021)

60 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Marital status: Married

Married Children: One

One Daughter: Shoshana Weissmann

Shoshana Weissmann Father: Nick James Nichols

Nick James Nichols College: Georgetown University

Georgetown University Occupation: Professor, author

Professor, author Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Tom Nichols' Twitter:

Tom Nichols' biography

Tom Nichols was born on 7th December 1960. The professor grew up in Chicopee, Massachusetts. After Tom completed his high school education, he attended Boston University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political science. He later pursued his master's degree in political science from Columbia University.

Tom standing in a podium. Photo: @Tom Nichols

Source: Facebook

Tom graduated from Georgetown University with a PhD in government. He also holds a certificate from Columbia's Harriman Institute for Advanced Study of the Soviet Union.

Career

Tom taught international relations and also Soviet and Russian Affairs at Dartmouth College and Georgetown University. He was also a former Secretary of the Navy fellow, as well as a fellow in the Havard Kennedy School's International Security program and the project on managing the Atom.

Tom served as the chairman of National Security Affairs at the US Naval War College, where he held the Forrest Sherman chair of public diplomacy. In 1988, he served as personal staff for Defence and Security Affairs Senator John Heinz.

In 2016, Tom and former United States Secretary of Defense William Perry were named the first professors in the USAF (United States Air Force) School of Strategic Force Studies.

Nichols is a lecturer at the US Naval War College's Department of National Security Affairs and an associate professor at the Harvard Extension School. He is also a senior associate of the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs in New York City.

Here are the books that Tom Nichols has published:

2020: Our Own Worst Enemy: The Assault From Within on Modern Democracy

2017: The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters

2013: No Use: Nuclear Weapons and US National Security

2012: Tactical Nuclear Weapons and NATO

2008: Eve of Destruction: The Coming Age of Preventive War

2002: Winning the World: Lessons for America's Future from the Cold War

1999: The Russian Presidency: Society and Politics in the Second Russian Republic

1993: The Sacred Cause: Civil-Military Conflict over Soviet National Security

Tom Nichols' personal life

Tom holding a swimming float. Photo: @tomnichols334

Source: Instagram

Who is Tom Nichols' wife? His wife's name is not known. However, according to one of his tweets, he is a husband, father, and a cat owner. However, he does not speak publicly about his family. Tom Nichols' daughter's name is Shoshana Weissmann.

What happened to Tom Nichols' eye?

After an accident on July 19, 1966, while drilling holes for poles for a telephone firm called Project Mutual Telephone Company, his eye became blind. He was able to regain his sight three years later.

Is Tom Nichols' a paraplegic?

After an accident at the Project Mutual Telephone Company's site, Tom became paraplegic. He couldn't walk for lengthy periods of time and had to rely on a wheelchair.

Indeed, Tom Nichols is one of the greatest academic specialists with an impressive track record. His extensive knowledge of international affairs makes him a resourceful individual to the US nation.

shared an article about Tonya Banks' parents, career, and net worth. She has carved a place for herself in the heart of many entertainment fans, especially because of her feature on the popular television series.

Tonya also has it on record as the first little person and female lead in The Internship Games. Life may come with its challenges, but people like Tonya Banks have proven that anyone can still overcome it, no matter what happens.

Source: Yen.com.gh