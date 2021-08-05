According to the counsellor, if you are a man and marry an older woman, you stand to suffer in life

He claimed that just an age difference between a man and a woman stands for 10 years generational gab, hence, age is not just a number

Lutterodt also added that one must enjoy their season of 'singleness' after they land a job and must not be in a haste to get married

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Outspoken popular Ghanaian marriage and relationship counsellor, legally known as Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt, is at it again.

This time, he has come out with claims that a man must not marry a lady who is older than him.

Speaking on the Mpensenpensenmu show on Adom TV, the counsellor claimed that, age is not just a number because even a one year age difference between two partners stands for 10 years generational gab.

Lutterodt said the man stands to suffer for the rest of his life if he does not heed to this advise not to marry and older woman.

Counsellor Lutterodt: Age is not just a Number, saying that means you have a Mental Disorder Source: counselorlutterodt

Source: Instagram

Continuing, he said, a man must be at least three years older than the woman and at most seven years older.

Commenting on marriage after getting a job, he said;

"Anyone who decides to get married right after landing a job is a fool"

His reason was, the next stage of your life should be used to build one's 'singleness'.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In another story YEN.com.gh reported about counsellor Lutterodt, the popular controversial Ghanaian pastor and marriage counsellor dropped another huge bombshell in an interview.

Sitting on NewDay, a programme on TV3, Counsellor Lutterodt said that there is absolutely no form of spirituality that is associated with two people having an affair with each other.

"There is no spirituality about it. You can have an affair with 400 people; there will not be any transfer of spirits. Stop lying to the people. This is a physical machine," he said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh