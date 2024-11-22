Frank Naro has denied getting arrested by the police over his issues with Kumawood actress Emelia Brobbey

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, the actor clarified that he was not handcuffed and put behind bars like was being suggested in the media

He mentioned that he was only invited by the police for questioning, which he complied with and went ahead to explain that the rift between himself and Emelia was a misunderstanding

Popular Ghanaian actor Frank Naro has strongly denied reports suggesting that the police arrested him concerning a dispute involving actress Emelia Brobbey.

The actor addressed the swirling rumours in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, clarifying that while he was indeed invited by the police for questioning, he was neither handcuffed nor detained, as some media outlets have claimed.

The issue stemmed from allegations that Naro had made inappropriate claims about his relationship with Brobbey. There were unverified reports on social media suggesting that the actor had boasted about a romantic encounter with the actress. Naro has denied making any such statements. The actress, reportedly upset by these circulating rumours, took the matter to the authorities, leading to Naro's invitation for questioning.

Frank Naro has described the situation as a simple misunderstanding between himself and Brobbey, blown out of proportion by social media users eager for attention. He said the entire controversy was fueled by false online information for likes and clicks.

In the wake of the incident, Frank Naro has apologised to Emelia Brobbey, hoping to put the misunderstanding behind them.

Frank Naro's statement gets reaction

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

princekellymensah3987 said:

"THIS SMALL BOY TALKS TOOO MUCH..... AHHHBA."

Hogard_gh wrote:

"Today frank spoke well ❤bless up."

