The 2021 MTV VMA nominations have rolled in and fans are super excited about their favourite superstars getting recognitions

Interestingly, African superstars Wizkid and Shatta Wale were able to represent the continent as they bagged nominations for their collaborations with Beyonce

Wizkid was nominated alongside Beyonce in the Best Cinematography category while Shatta Wale bagged a nomination in the Best Art Direction category

African music stars Wizkid and Shatta Wale have made their fans and supporters proud as they managed to snag spots in the 2021 MTV Video Music Award nominations.

The Made in Lagos singer was nominated alongside Beyonce, her daughter Blue Ivy and SAINt JHN for their efforts on the music video for Black Skin Girl, a single off the Black is King album, Billboard reports.

Africa's Wizkid, Shatta Wale bag MTV VMA nominations. Photo: @wizkidayo/@shattawaleenima/@beyonce

The video was nominated for Best Cinematography. See other contenders in the category below:

Billie Eilish - Therefore I Am – Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters - Shame Shame – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper – Holy –Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga – 911 – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde – Solar Power – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Shatta Wale, on the other, was nominated alongside Beyonce for Already music video in the Best Art Direction category.

See other contenders in the category:

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga – 911 – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – Best Friend – Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift – willow – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Full nomination list here.

Wizkid gives free show at London club

Meanwhile, Wizkid decided to give back to the people who believed in him when he started performing on stage in London.

The father of three was spotted in the midst of an excited crowd as they popped champagne in a dimly lit club.

The Essence crooner reportedly spent hours with the crowd, making them feel like they had their own concert.

Media personality Adesola Olajide who posted the video stated that the singer just came to show love to his friends.

