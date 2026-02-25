Social media has been thrown into mourning following the reported death of Millicent Nana Ama Frimpong Boateng, CEO of Waakye Express, a popular eatery in Winneba

The heartbreaking news was shared on Facebook by Godfred Asare Yeboah, who identified himself as her uncle, with many other users confirming the tragedy

Nana Ama’s passing has sparked disbelief online, with many questioning the sudden loss of young entrepreneurs and remembering her impact within the Winneba community

Grief has engulfed social media as Ghanaian businesswoman and CEO of the popular Waakye Express eatery in Winneba, Millicent Nana Ama Frimpong Boateng, reportedly died.

News of the popular entrepreneur’s death went viral on Facebook on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, with multiple sources grieving over the tragedy.

Godfred Asare Yeboah, who described himself as the deceased’s uncle, took to Facebook to break the news, sharing a couple of photos of the late entrepreneur.

“This is not the story I wanted to hear. Nana Ama, you broke my heart. CEO of Waakye Express. my heart is pained Nana. Rest well, my niece and sister,” he wrote.

Lawrence Asiama, a customer of the popular eatery, also shared a touching tribute to the deceased, noting how she had helped him out in some difficult circumstances.

“From an act of kindness grows friendship. Nana Ama, I can't believe I'm not going to see your radiant, contagious smile and hear your soothing lisping voice again. You are one of the few irreplaceable gems.

“I remember my days as a hungry bachelor and Waakye Express. Millicent Nana Ama Frimpong Boateng, the Lord Bless and keep your soul. ANOTHER ONE DOWN. Hmmm, Death,” he wrote.

Waakye Express is a popular eatery located in Winneba that serves the popular Ghanaian dish made from rice and beans. They also serve other rice dishes such as plain, jollof, and fried rice.

Fiifi Tompoli said:

"This is sad news. I saw it yesterday, and my heart broke, ohh, such a beautiful soul. The last time I saw her was during the 2024 Aboakyire. I went there with the kids to grab some noodles for the kids, ohh in fact there’s nothing better on this earth ampa! Nana Ama, rest well till we meet again at Jesus' feet."

Asonaba Nana Anokye wrote:

"Boss, I am not getting what you have posted oooo. Please come clear on this because I am not getting it. Telling me what I'm hearing is a lie."

Nhyiraba Nii commented:

"Why is it that young entrepreneurs are dying like that? Why, what's going on? Awww hmm."

