Ghanaian dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, and his wife, Dr. Louisa have been inspiring many with their photos on social media.

Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa have been married for the past 4 years and they have two children together - a girl and a boy.

Anywhere you will see Stonebwoy his wife would be seen around him and that has been pushing the Ashaiman-based singer to go the extra mile.

Stonebwoy & Dr. Louisa: 5 Times The Dancehall Genius And Wife Give Marriage Goals

Source: Instagram

Their photos on social media have been melting the hearts of many and YEN.com.gh has decided to celebrate them.

Here are the 5 times Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr. Louisa prove why marriage is good.

1. Stonebwoy and Dr. Louisa

The two are chilling in their house as they posed for the camera. They were really made for each other. Just look at the photo and you will love them.

2. The Bhim posing between the two. The singer and his wife flaunts their looks in their Bhim brand:

3. Vacation time of these two. Having the best time in their life as they are leaving no stone unturned.

4. They love each other so much that they can't stay apart. They are always close to each other:

5. Won't this touch your hearts, this so beautiful as Stonebwoy and his wife, took a walk as they can't keep their eyes off each other

