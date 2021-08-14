Kevin-Prince Boateng dropped an old photo of how it started on the streets of Berlin

The 34-year-old makes his second Bundesliga debut for boyhood club Hertha Belin on Sunday

Boateng rejoined Hertha Berlin after 14 years

Ghanaian footballer, Kevin-Prince Boateng has dropped an old picture of his struggling days on the streets of Berlin, ahead of an emotional second debut with boyhood club Hertha BSC.

The 34-year-old rejoined Hertha Berlin in the summer transfer window after 14 years since leaving the club as a 20-year-old.

In a photo posted on Twitter by the attacker, sighted by YEN.com.gh, Prince Boateng looks back down memory lane as he makes his second Bundesliga debut for the club on Sunday.

K.P Boateng drops old photo of how it all started ahead second Bundesliga debut with Hertha Berlin.

Source: Twitter

"People won’t support you until they see it’s popular to support you," he tweeted with some of his old photos.

Boateng, born to Ghanaian parents in Germany, began his football career at Hertha Berlin despite the struggles of his childhood days.

The highly talented footballer broke through the ranks, making his first debut at a tender age.

His talent would see him attract interest abroad, and at just the age of 20, English Premier League side, Tottenham Hotspurs signed the most sough after youngster in Europe at that time.

He has since played for several clubs across Europe including Barcelona and AC Milan, and won different titles in the 14 year period between leaving Hertha Berlin and returning back home.

In his first stint with Hertha BSC, the 34-year-old made 42 appearances, scoring four times for the club.

He then move to Tottenham and had a brief loan spell at Borussia Dortmund and then switched to Portsmouth, where he won the FA Cup.

He moved to AC Milan to help them win the Scudetto before spells at Schalke, Las Palmas and Frankfurt, where his leadership was pivotal in beating Bayern Munich to the DFB Pokal.

Boateng returned to Italy to sign for Sassuolo, and after an impressive first season, Barcelona came calling, joining the club on loan. He won the La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

In between Barcelona and his return home, Boateng played for Fiorentina and AC Monza.

He is set to make his second Bundesliga debut with Hertha Berlin against FC Koln on Sunday, August 14, 2021.

