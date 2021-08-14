Ghanaian business mogul, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, and football legend Asamoah Gyan, stormed the birthday party of businessman Kelvin Jaguar Paw on Friday, August 13.

Kelvin Jaguar Paw, a Ghanaian entrepreneur with thriving businesses, turned a new age on August 13 and his close associates, friends, and family showed up to celebrate with him at his lavish birthday bash.

The chief executive officer of Wonda World Estates and Petronia City Development, Nana Kwame Bedia, and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, pulled up in luxurious whips, garnering the attention of partygoers.

Asamoah Gyan was spotted arriving at the birthday party in one of his expensive rides.

Nana Cheddar, Asamoah Gyan, other celebs, storm b'day party of Ghanaian businessman, videos pop up. Image: crabbimedia

During the lavish party, Michy, the baby mama of the Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, walked in donning an all-white outfit.

Singer Efya, Afriyie Wutah, and other musicians thrilled guests and other famous personalities at the birthday party.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five visuals from Kelvin Jaguar Paw palatial birthday party.

1. Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan arrives at Kelvin's party.

2. Singer and brand influencer, Michy, arrives at the birthday bash in an all-white outfit.

3. Singer Efya performs at the birthday party.

4. Kelvin Jaguar Paw arrives with Asamoah Gyan and musician Joshua Kojo Ampah of Keche Global at his party.

5. Afriyie Wutah thrills guests and celebrities at Kelvin's lavish party.

