President John Mahama has unveiled his cabinet, which is featuring 19 ministerial portfolios

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Government Communications on Thursday, February 20, 2025

The government said the choices are aimed at tackling pressing national challenges and fulfilling key campaign promises

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

President John Mahama has unveiled his cabinet, which will be the team of ministers to assist in governing the country during his tenure.

The announcement was made by the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, on Thursday, February 20, 2025.

The Mahama administration unveils 19 ministries to serve in cabinet. Source: John Dramani Mahama.

Source: Facebook

According to the administration, the choices are aimed at tackling pressing national challenges and fulfilling key campaign promises.

The newly constituted cabinet comprises a blend of experienced legislators and key sector ministers, reflecting President Mahama’s commitment to inclusive and expertise-driven governance.

The cabinet includes:

Minister for Finance Minister for The Interior Attorney General and Minister for Justice Minister for Energy and Green Transition Minister for Education Minister for Health Minister for Defence Minister for Foreign Affairs Minister for Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry Minister for Lands and Natural Resources Minister for Food and Agriculture Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovation Minister for Roads and Highways Minister for Environment, Science, and Technology Minister for Works, Housing, and Water Resources Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs Minister for Gender, Children, and Social Protection Minister for Transport Minister for Labour, Jobs, and Employment

The briefing came after the Mahama administration's first cabinet meeting.

Kwakye Ofosu said the meeting included several briefings on key national issues pertaining to security, the 24-hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development.

Goosie Tanoh also briefed the president and cabinet on the progress towards rolling out the 24-hour economy initiative.

Kwakye Ofosu said preparations were on course and that a dedicated secretariat would soon engage the public on further details.

The president is expected to address Parliament in the coming days, where he will provide further details on the economic situation and the government’s plans.

Government revokes appointmetns

YEN.com.gh reported that the government revoked all public appointments and recruitments made by the Akufo-Addo Administration after the election on December 7

All Heads of Government Institutions are to take the necessary steps to annul any such appointments by February 17

The presidency said the previous government bypassed due process in making last-minute public service appointments.

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia criticised this move by the current government.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh