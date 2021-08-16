Over the weekend Ghanaian players and coaches displayed high level of fashion

Ghanaian footballers, ex-players and coaches, over the weekend displayed high levels of fashion after attending the marriage ceremony of Hearts coach, Samuel Boadu, in glamourous attires.

The players, most of which were in suits dazzled in dresses which were not their regular jerseys.

In photos posted and shared on Social Media, by the players and sighted YEN.com.gh, it was a show of coulourful dressing.

The Glitz and Glamour at Samuel Boadu's wedding: How players and coaches dressed.

Source: Twitter

Some members of the Accra Hearts of Oak were there as groomsmen, cladded in all blue suits with a touch of golden bow tie.

Caleb Amankwah, assistant coach Hamza Obeng and Eric Amponsah, the goalkeepers trainer, were there as groomsmen.

Meanwhile, midfielder Emmanuel Nettey acted as the best men in his white and blue three piece suits.

Former assistant coach of the Black Stars, Ibrahim Tanko, was stunning is an all black and a white inner suit, on top of his sneakers.

The coach himself, Samuel Boadu, had it all right in his dashing white suit and black trouser, and a black bow tie.

The day before the church wedding, Samuel Boadu and his wife were in colourful blue and gold traditional wears.

Hearts of Oak captain was seen in a traditional attire with striker Isaac Mensah in a blue top and a matching jeans.

Samuel Boadu married his long time girlfriend on Saturday, August 14, 2021, after a successful campaign with the phobians.

The 35-year-old led Hearts of Oak to the Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup titles despite joining the club midway through the season.

The young coach is expected to prepare his team for the CAF Champions League starting next month.

