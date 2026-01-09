A Ghanaian woman has urged the government to consider moving the capital city from Accra, sparking nationwide debate and discussion

She argued that opportunities were overly concentrated in Accra and suggested Ho, Kumasi, Sunyani, or Tamale as alternative capitals

She stressed how living amid the congestion has become difficult, even affecting dating life, as many are courting the same men and women

A warm yet thought-provoking conversation has found its way back into the public space after a Ghanaian woman, identified as Marishka, shared her heartfelt views on Ghana’s capital city.

In a TikTok video that quickly gained attention, she spoke with passion, optimism, and a deep love for the country, inviting many to reflect on how development could be more evenly shared.

Marishka explained that Accra had grown into a beautiful, well-developed city, as that very success had made it the centre of nearly all opportunities.

According to her, jobs, housing, and major prospects had become closely tied to one location, leaving many Ghanaians feeling compelled to relocate just to stand a chance.

In her view, Ghana’s greatness extended far beyond Accra, and other cities deserved room to shine.

Woman recommends cities to make Ghana's capital

She proposed that the capital could be moved to cities such as Ho, Kumasi, Sunyani, or Tamale, not as a punishment to Accra, but as a gift to the rest of the nation.

To support her point, she referenced examples from across the continent. Nigeria, she noted, had once taken a bold step by moving its capital from Lagos to Abuja, while Côte d’Ivoire had transitioned from Abidjan to Yamoussoukro. In her opinion, these decisions helped ease pressure on crowded cities and encouraged national development on a wider scale.

Accra’s congestion also featured strongly in her message. She spoke about daily traffic struggles, the intense competition for housing, and even joked about how the dating scene had become complicated, with many people seemingly dating the same partners.

"People are dating the same men and women," she shared.

“Thousands are fighting for the same apartment,” she said, painting a vivid picture of life in an overpacked city.

She stressed that Ghana had so much beauty, culture, and opportunity spread across its landscape, and that development did not need to revolve around one city alone.

“If you want a good job, it feels like you must go to Accra,” she added, questioning why progress should be so narrowly focused.

