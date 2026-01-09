A man has triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after finding out how his brother misused the money he sent for a building project

In a video, the man lamented that he had lived abroad for 10 years and was hoping to return to his newly built house

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video shared words of encouragement with the man over his ordeal

A man could not come to terms with the barefaced betrayal by his brother after entrusting him to put up a house on his behalf while he was hustling abroad.

It all happened after he detailed what transpired after sending money to his brother to build a house for him, only for the money to be squandered.

In a viral video, the Liberian native, known on TikTok as @kaledelali, was seen visibly distraught in front of an uncompleted structure, narrating his ordeal to another man.

He disclosed that while abroad, he decided to build a house back in his country of origin and sent money to his brother for that purpose.

After 10 years abroad, he decided to return home to the house he thought had been built, only to meet an uncompleted structure.

He lamented that efforts to locate or contact his brother have proven futile.

“You can imagine the disgrace if I came here with” he said sadly.

He disclosed that he sent $30,000 to his brother, not knowing the money was not being used for its intended purpose, and that he now stays in a hotel.

“My family ate my $30,000. Now they blocked me,” he wrote in the video's caption.

Reactions to brother squandering house money

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video comforted the man over his ordeal, while others admonished him to ensure his brother is apprehended.

Josiah Klayee Jr commented:

“Never do business with family members or close friends. It’s better to look big in their eyes than small. My advice.”

Ernestine Grigsby opined:

“Money will never leave my hand unless I am there to see the progress happening myself. If I’m able to send thousands of dollars, I’m able to purchase a ticket and fly there to make it happen.”

Aaronitas Kokolie stated:

“That’s the reason when some people go, they can turn their backs because people are really wicked.”

Gonzalo Buonaparte added:

“Bro, just because it’s blood-related doesn’t mean they are your family.”

Bilizie stated:

“It’s painful, but next time don’t send anybody money. Hustle there, take two holidays, build it yourself, and finish it the following year. Please take this idea, you will know where the money goes and how much you spend.”

