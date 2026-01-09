Abigail, the young lady rescued off the streets by Dr Likee's associates in 2023, has resurfaced after returning to her old lifestyle in 2025

In a video, the young woman narrated the numerous challenges she has faced in her life since she returned to the streets after rehabilitation

Abigail's current state after returning to her old lifestyle has stirred sad reactions from many Ghanaians on social media

Abigail Sarpong, the young Ghanaian lady who was rescued from her struggles on the streets by actor Dr Likee's team a few years ago, has resurfaced in public after returning to her past lifestyle in 2025.

Abigail went viral in 2023 after she was discovered by the Kumawood actor's associates on the streets in Kumasi.

She had been struggling with financial challenges and hard substances that had left her in a poor state until she encountered Dr Likee's team.

Abigail returns to street lifestyle

In 2025, a video of Abigail returning to her old lifestyle in the streets after relapsing surfaced on social media, leaving many worried.

In the video, a concerned passerby who spotted the young lady expressed disappointment at how much she had changed. She appeared to be in poor physical shape and looked older than her age.

Abigail asked the passerby, who was in a car, for some money. The woman obliged her request and gave her something, to which she expressed her appreciation.

Abigail resurfaces after return to street lifestyle

In a YouTube video that surfaced on Thursday, January 8, 2026, Abigail reunited with vlogger Plus 1 TV as they encountered each other on the streets in Kumasi. The duo recounted their first meeting and her journey in the rehabilitation centre.

The young lady, who still looked unwell and unkempt, noted that her baby, whom she welcomed over a year and several months ago, was in the custody of her brother and his wife.

Abigail noted that her romantic partner, to whom she returned to be with on the streets, had been arrested by the police and was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

Despite initial hesitation, she expressed her interest in changing her lifestyle before being taken to a nearby restaurant to eat.

Abigail also narrated the challenges she had encountered after returning to her old lifestyle on the streets. She later met Kumawood actor Shifo, who advised her to change.

Abigail's rehabilitation by Dr Likee's camp

Abigail was taken off the streets and placed in rehabilitation in 2023 through the efforts of Kumasi-based blogger Plus1 TV, Gunshot, and his colleagues.

After spending months at the centre, she was discharged, looking healthier and full of life. A video of her transformation went viral, earning praise from many Ghanaians, including Dr Likee.

Her struggles began in 2019 when she moved from Kumasi to Accra to work in a pub. She formed a friendship that changed her lifestyle and soon found herself in a difficult situation. Following her stint at the rehabilitation centre, she regained her strength and looked better.

Vlogger Plus1 TV helped Abigail with a new accommodation and provided her with financial assistance to help her resettle in society.

He also helped the young lady with her passport and visa processes for a potential trip abroad.

Abigail's current state stirs reactions

The video of Abigail's current situation triggered sadness among social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Nsuromaagudie commented:

"This girl can't change. Just leave her and focus on yourself. See the way she's still talking about her boyfriend."

Callmeteacherama3362 wrote:

"Aww, Abigail looks worse than three years ago when Richie rescued her. Oh God, save this beautiful soul, we pray."

Dopevibesmusic7048 said:

"As Shifo was talking to her, she was sleeping."

