Antoine Semenyo has explained his decision to wear the iconic No. 42 shirt, famously donned by Yaya Touré, following his move to Man City

The 26-year-old, whose favoured jersey number is 24, committed his future to the Premier League champions by signing a contract that runs until 2031

The move cements Semenyo’s place in history as the most expensive Ghanaian footballer ever, eclipsing the previous £55 million record set by Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars forward Antoine Semenyo has sealed a blockbuster move to Manchester City, completing a transfer that marks a defining moment in his career and Ghanaian football history.

The former Premier League champions activated his £65 million release clause, tying the explosive attacker to a long-term deal at the Etihad Stadium until 2031.

Antoine Semenyo will wear the iconic No. 42 shirt, previously donned by Yaya Toure, at Manchester City. Photo credit: @ManCity/X.

Antoine Semenyo joins Man City

The 26-year-old signed on Friday, January 9 2026, shortly after passing his medical examinations.

His arrival in Manchester came barely 48 hours after an emotional farewell appearance for Bournemouth, where he struck a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

That goal proved the perfect closing chapter to a memorable three-year spell on the south coast.

With the switch, Semenyo becomes Bournemouth’s most expensive outgoing player and the costliest transfer ever involving a Ghanaian footballer, underlining his rapid rise in the English top flight.

Semenyo’s final act in a Cherries shirt captured the journey that brought him to this stage. From raw potential to match-winner, his progress has been steady and decisive.

City moved swiftly, convinced his blend of pace, strength and directness fits their attacking blueprint as they chase honours on multiple fronts.

Antoine Semenyo's humble beginnings at Bristol City in the lower tiers of the English football pyramid shaped his career trajectory. Photo by MB Media/Getty Images.

Why Semenyo chose Yaya Toure's No.42

At his new club, Semenyo will don the number 42 jersey, a shirt steeped in personal meaning.

While his first preference was number 24 (presently worn by Josko Gvardiol), that option was unavailable, forcing him to return to a number closely tied to his early development.

“It was my first number at Bristol City when I first signed and that always stuck with me,” Semenyo said, as quoted by Man City's official website.

“It was either 42 or 24, and 24 wasn’t available, so I went back to my first number. That was the inspiration behind it.”

The number carries memories of his senior debut for Bristol City in May 2018, at the age of just 18.

He went on to make 125 appearances for the Robins before earning his move to Bournemouth in January 2023.

Interestingly, the same shirt was famously worn at City by Ivorian legend Yaya Toure, whose trophy-laden spell included three league titles, adding symbolic weight to Semenyo’s choice.

City’s director of football, Hugo Viana, believes the Ghanaian is ready for the next step.

"He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development," he said, as cited by the BBC.

For Semenyo, the challenge now is clear. At Manchester City, opportunity meets expectation on the biggest stage.

Semenyo's Man City salary revealed

