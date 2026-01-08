Popular Kumasi-based businessman Nana Mensah Bonsu, popularly known as Honourable Atiki London or Landee, sadly passed away on Wednesday, January 7, 2026.

Honourable Atiki London: Popular Kumasi-Based Businessman Passes Away, Ghanaians Mourn

Source: Facebook

The UK-based Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Micro Media Extreme Ghana Limited, Andrew Poku-Amankwah, announced the news of Atiki London's death on his official Facebook page on Thursday, January 8, 2026.

The entrepreneur failed to specify the exact circumstances that led to the demise of his late close friend and business mogul, who was highly respected within the Patasi Estate community in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Sharing multiple photos of the deceased in an emotional post, Poku-Amankwah eulogised the late Atiki for his benevolence and various contributions to the development of his community.

He also extended his condolences to the family of the late business mogul as they mourned his loss.

He wrote:

"It is with deep regret that we acknowledge the passing of a distinguished friend, a brother from our community in Kumasi, specifically within the Patasi Estate."

"Nana Mensah Bonsu, affectionately known as Atiki London, was a person of exceptional kindness and accessibility."

"Atiki was widely respected and admired, consistently demonstrating his commitment to community by organizing and supporting both solemn and joyous occasions for his friends and family, ensuring inclusivity for all."

"We extend our sincerest condolences and hope that his esteemed soul finds eternal peace."

The Facebook post announcing the demise of Kumasi-based businessman Atiki London is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh