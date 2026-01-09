The Forestry Commission has confirmed the tragic death of resource guard Raphael Ganyo , who was fatally shot in the early hours of January 6, 2026

Mr Ganyo was part of a team responding to a reported poaching incident when they encountered an armed suspect near Zitoe Camp around 6:00 a.m

The forest ranger's death stirred sadness among many Ghanaians on social media who lamented the late officer's passing while serving nature

The Forestry Commission of Ghana has announced the sad death of a resource guard, Raphael Ganyo, in the line of duty.

In a statement released on Thursday, January 8, 2026, the public sector agency announced the tragedy, which occurred two days earlier on January 6.

“The Forestry Commission has vehemently condemned the killing of one of its staff, Mr. Raphael Ganyo, a Resource Guard of the Wildlife Division stationed at the Kalakpa Resource Reserve in the Volta Region. Mr. Ganyo was fatally shot in the early hours of January 6, 2026, while on patrol duty near Zitoe Camp,” the statement said.

The tragedy occurred around 6:00 a.m., when a team from the Commission responded to reports of a poaching incident.

Several officers, including Ganyo, approached the boundary of the reserve, the Commission said. They ran into an armed individual suspected to be a poacher who shot the officer in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and his body was transported to the Ho Regional morgue for autopsy.

Officials informed the Ghana Police Service, which commenced investigations into the incident. The two agencies are reportedly working together to apprehend the alleged perpetrator of the crime.

Who was Raphael Ganyo?

According to the Forestry Commission, the late officer was an indigene of Mafi Kumasi in the Volta Region and joined the agency in November 2021.

He was a member of the Wildlife Division where he worked as a Resource Guard and a member of the Law Enforcement Unit.

“The Forestry Commission extends its deepest condolences to the family, colleagues, and loved ones of Mr. Raphael Ganyo. He died in the line of duty while protecting Ghana’s natural heritage. Further updates will be provided as investigations continue,” the statement concluded.

Reactions to Forestry Commission officer's death

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the news of Raphael Ganyo's death.

Edem Koku Edem said:

"I salute all staff for putting their lives on the line for the forest."

John Addai wrote:

"May the almighty God keep your soul in the bossom of Agya Abraham. Ralph, may your soul rest in perfect peace. My condolences to the family."

Robert Akonkoh commented:

"Indeed, you are a hero."

Ghana police officer fatally shot in Karimenga

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Constable Seth Oppong, an officer with the Ghana Police Service, was shot and killed by armed robbers while on duty on December 28, 2025.

Oppong was killed during an ambush that occurred around 11:00 p.m. after a patrol team responded to a distress call.

