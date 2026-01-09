Veteran Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his elder sister Hannah Foh Amoaning stepped out in town for a rare night out

In several photos, the Sarkcess CEO and his sister showed off their close bond as they socialised with others at a lounge

Sarkodie's rare public sighting with Hanna Amoaning garnered positive reactions from many of his fans on social media

Multi-award-winning Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo, popularly known as Sarkodie, has courted attention after being spotted in public with his elder sister, Hannah Foh Amoaning.

Sarkodie makes a rare public appearance with his elder sister, Hannah Foh Amoaning, socialising at a longue.

Source: Instagram

Since his emergence in the Ghanaian music industry in the late 2000s, the CEO of the Sarkcess Music record label has kept his family life out of the public eye.

Except for his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo, popularly known as Tracy Sarkcess, and his two children, Adalyn Owusu Addo and Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jnr, the rapper is rarely spotted in the limelight with the rest of his family.

Sarkodie makes public appearance with elder sister

On Friday, January 9, 2026, Sarkodie's elder sister, Hannah, took to her official Instagram page to share several photos of herself on an outing with her younger brother.

In the photos, the rapper's sister looked gorgeous in her classy Emerald Dragonfly Sheer Mesh gown with her sunglasses as she and her brother arrived at a private lounge to party with others in what appeared to be a fun-filled evening.

Sarkodie and Hannah beamed with excitement as they held hands and later posed for the camera as they waited for a waiter to serve their table.

In the caption of the post, the rapper's sister wrote:

"Lifestyle 🍾."

The Instagram photos of Sarkodie's rare public appearance with his elder sister, Hannah Foh Amoaning, are below:

Who is Sarkodie's sister Hannah Foh Amoaning?

Hannah Foh Amoaning is a successful entrepreneur and the eldest sister of the BET award-winning rapper Sarkodie.

She is the eldest of the three children of Augustine Owusu Addo and Emma Maame Aggrey.

Hannah is the wife of a private legal practitioner and former President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Moses Foh Amoaning, who previously served as Sarkodie's lawyer.

The couple share multiple children, who have been kept from the public eye.

Sarkodie attends his sister, Veronica Addo's wedding with his wife, Tracy Owusu Addo.

Source: TikTok

She became known in the public scene for the first time after she surprised her brother on stage during his performance at the 2022 edition of the annual Rapperholic concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) in Accra.

Hannah and other members of Sarkodie's family were present at the event on December 25, 2022, to support her brother, and was also present at the 2025 edition of the concert.

The YouTube video of Sarkodie and Hannah performing together at the 2022 Rapperholic concert is below:

Sarkodie's appearance with sister Hannah stirs reactions

