A heartbroken woman sought guidance from Auntie Naa after her long-time boyfriend allegedly 'betrayed' her, leaving her devastated

Reporting to show host, Auntie Naa, Maame Serwaa detailed being in a committed 25-year relationship, sharing her heartbreak online

She explained that, despite plans to marry, the man never approached her family for the proper traditional marriage proceedings, as he went ahead to marry another woman

Love and patience had defined her life for a quarter of a century, yet heartbreak found its way in unexpectedly.

Woman runs to Auntie Naa to intercede as boyfriend of 25 years marries another woman. Image credit: auntir_naa_addict, TikTok, Oyerepa FM/ Youtube

Source: TikTok

In a heartfelt TikTok video shared by @auntie_naa_adict, a woman identified as Maame Serwaa recounted the story of a 25-year relationship built on trust and shared dreams.

For twenty-five years, she and her partner, Kweku Nkrumah, had allegedly navigated life side by side, raising a family and envisioning a future together. Plans of marriage were in place, but the traditional steps that would have united them formally never took place.

The woman spoke of her hope, her devotion, and her quiet expectation that the years they had shared would naturally lead to a lifelong commitment.

Yet, life took a turn that left her seeking counsel. She claimed that the man she had lived with for so long had now moved on to another relationship.

According to her account, she had first learned about this new lady five years ago. In those early days, she reached out to ask the woman to respect her long-standing bond, hoping to protect the relationship she had nurtured for decades.

Boyfriend of 25 years marries another woman

Despite her efforts, the relationship with her long-time partner did not culminate in marriage. Instead, the man allegedly chose to pursue a new path, leaving behind a 25-year history of love, shared memories, and children.

Turning to Auntie Naa, a respected woman known for guidance in personal and family matters, she sought understanding, solace, and perhaps a way forward for herself and her family.

In recounting her story, she emphasised not only the hurt of 'betrayal' but also the love and care she had invested over decades.

They had five children together.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Reactions to Kwaku Nkrumah marrying another woman

Ghanaians have thronged the comment sections, with many sharing their takes on the video.

Maadwoaa Appiaah wrote:

"Oh, no wonder he's Kwaku 🤨."

Efya 🥰 added:

"Hmmmm, some men hmmmmm."

Blikiss commented:

"Women of these days."

Piesing mama wrote:

"Madam, leave the children for him and go your way."

Abena wrote:

"This makeup thing I've been commenting on, but still 🥺 it's too much."

Source: YEN.com.gh