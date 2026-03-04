As applicants across the country await the publication of their aptitude test results, a popular Ghanaian content creator, Dora Esinam, has stepped in with firm and timely guidance.

Aptitude Test Results: Woman Shares Strategic Advice With Applicants, “Screenshot It Immediately”

Source: UGC

In a Facebook post shared in the early hours of March 4, 2026, the official date communicated by the government for the commencement of result publication, she urged candidates to act swiftly and strategically when checking their status on the CSERP portal.

Dora Esinam advised applicants to immediately take a screenshot as soon as their status reads “QUALIFIED,” ensuring that their identification details are clearly captured in the image.

She cautioned that with the portal experiencing heavy traffic and technical instability, statuses could change without warning.

"The way the system is currently jamming and extremely busy. Because of this, updates may change unexpectedly," Dora wrote.

According to her, a screenshot could serve as critical evidence should an applicant’s status unexpectedly switch to “DISQUALIFIED,” providing a solid basis for any formal complaint to the relevant authorities.

"The moment you log into the portal and see your aptitude test status marked “QUALIFIED”, do not delay — SCREENSHOT IT IMMEDIATELY. That screenshot is your evidence. Ensure your ID is also captured," Dora added.

Her advisory message, delivered with urgency, has attracted widespread commendation online, with many praising her foresight and practical thinking.

As tension builds around the results, her call for vigilance underscores the importance of personal responsibility in navigating high-stakes recruitment processes.

Read the full Facebook post below.

Source: YEN.com.gh