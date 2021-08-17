I didn't give even 1 cedi to #FixTheCountry organizers - Former Prez. Mahama

Former President John Mahama has broken about silence about rumours that he paid #FixTheCountry organizers

Speaking to the chiefs in the Upper West region, he stated that he didn't even pay a cedi to the team behind the pressure group

Mahama made the comments on a 'Thank You' tour on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Former President John Mahama has denied allegations that he funded the work of the organizers of the #FixTheCountry movement.

Speaking on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, as part of his 'Thank You' tour in the Upper East Region, he pushed back against the claims, adding that it was a ploy by the government to diminish the efforts of the people behind the movement.

I didn't even give 1 cedi to #FixTheCountry organizers - Former Prez. Mahama. Photo source: John Dramani Mahama

It will be recalled that on Friday, May 7, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported that Television host and actress, Efia Odo had contested allegations that conveners of #FixTheCountry had been paid by John Mahama, the former President of Ghana.

Speaking to the Upper West Chiefs, Mahama discredited the claims.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

“And the government communicators go and lie that I have given them [#FixTheCountry] £85,000 and I have given them ¢1.5 million for their demonstration. Absolute lie! Those old Machiavellian tactics don’t work. I haven’t given ‘fix it’ one single cedi,” Mahama said per a myjoyonline.com report.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sports Journalist, Gary Al-Smith was one of the Ghanaians who took part in the #FixTheCountry today, Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

The Joy FM Presenter showed photos of himself at the demonstration on Twitter holding a placard that highlighted his interest in press freedom in Ghana.

Al-Smith also shared how impressed he was at the turnout at the event that sought to call on the government to resolve the issues facing the country.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported about Former president John Mahama attending the wedding reception of his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s personal assistant (PA), Rafiq Mahama over the weekend.

He arrived at the reception escorted by motorcades.

Rafiq and his wife's wedding was all sorts of impressive, with a display of high taste of class, grandeur, and royalty.

Source: Yen.com.gh