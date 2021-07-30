Ghanaian twin pastors, Reverend Steve Mensah and Reverend Standley Mensah, marked their 60th birthday on July 28

The special day coincided with the launch of the 2021 Evangelism Conference being held by the Charismatic Evangelistic Ministry (CEM)

Reverend Steve Mensah is General Overseer of CEM

Rev Steve & Stanley Mensah: Identical Ghanaian twin pastors mark 60th birthday, photos pop up. Image: Eric Setsoafia

Source: Facebook

Inviting church members to event

In a video sighted on the Facebook page of a church member, Eric Setsoafia, Reverend Steve Mensah expresses excitement about the conference and birthday celebration.

''The day is finally here for the Evangelism Conference and the birthday celebration of Reverend Steve Mensah and Reverend Standley. I'm excited. Evangelism Conference begins powerfully, and tomorrow also marks the [our] 60th birthday celebration. I'm excited,'' he said.

''I came around to see how preparations are, and when I came I was blown away. A lot of activities are happening here, and I decided to do a recording to show you the preparation for tomorrow's conference and birthday celebration,'' he added.

In attendance at the birthday party and launch of the 2021 Evangelism Conference was the founder of the International Central Gospel Church, Dr Mensa Otabil, and other dignitaries.

Eric Setsoafia posted photos from the twin event on his social media page, which have garnered massive reactions.

Source: Yen.com.gh