Kathleen Roberts said she has been married to Michael's ghost for several years, and Martin Luther King officiated their wedding

The medium said the ghost is only interested in eating, singing and dancing but not physically romance

The woman also added that he likes to talk a lot, cusses and is also a fan of cookies

A woman has claimed to be the wife of Michael Jackson's ghost and not only that, but she believes herself to be Marilyn Monroe's reincarnate.

Kathleen said she has been married to Michael's ghost for several years. Photo: Daily Star/Kathleen Robers/ Vanity Fair.

Source: UGC

Kathleen Roberts, a medium, says Michael's ghost is only interested in hanging out with her and using her body to eat, dance and sing.

According to an article she wrote for the Daily Star, Roberts said she has been in a relationship with the pop star's ghost for several years.

Roberts claimed he even proposed to her with a pink engagement ring, and they had Martin Luther King officiate their wedding just after she had gotten out of the bathtub.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

However, Michael's ghost is unwilling to consummate their relationship, with Roberts noting 'Twa Twa' is off the menu.

Roberts, a US resident, noted she's of sound mind and being 100% truthful with her story, adding she shared their stories on Tik Tok, but all the accounts were removed.

The ghost even goes with her to the restroom, and they talk a lot, something she did expect from the singer, who was known to be shy and kind of an introvert.

Roberts revealed that he likes cookies and cusses a lot, something she did not expect.

One thing he does not like is being touched.

“He scares me with spider visions and dead corpse visions if I kiss him or try to initiate romance physically," she said.

The woman also said the ghost is very bossy and points out some of her flaws, but she overlooks all of that because she loves him, and she's not perfect either.

Woman says ghosts ruined her life

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported about Vida Anane, a 37-year-old Ghanaian lady who wept in a video, narrating how her entire existence has been destroyed by ghosts that she sleeps with.

In an interview with SVTV, Vida mentioned that no week in her life passed by without her having a sexual encounter with men who she knows have died in the past.

The heartbroken lady said that after every encounter, she wakes up feeling 'satisfied' as though she physically slept with the ghosts and often experienced pain in her private part.

According to her, just about four days before the interview, the worst of all happened to her when she dreamt and saw her own late father sleep with her.

Since then, Vida says she saw some prophets who claimed they delivered her, but the problem persisted.

Perhaps the saddest part of the story was when the lady said that the ghosts prevented everyone from helping her become a better person.

Source: Yen