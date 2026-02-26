A Ghanaian fire officer narrated how her father did not receive his pension benefits for over a year because he had not bribed the staff

The officer indicated that her dad kept travelling to the office, but they always claimed his file was missing until he gave a 'brown envelope'

Ghanaians on social media who watched the officer share the story shared their varied thoughts in the comment section

A senior officer of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) recounted how her retired father had to pay a bribe before he was given his pension benefits.

Speaking at a NCCE National Dialogue to strengthen the Rule of Law and the fight against corruption, the officer said that until that time, her father had vowed never to pay a bribe but he was compelled to do it so he could receive what he rightfully deserved.

In a video on X, the officer recounted that after her father retired, he travelled from Ho in the Volta Region to Accra several times just to chase after his pension benefits, but they always told him that they could not find his file.

One day, the officer said she reached out to an elderly man who advised her to tell her father to give the staff responsible some money so they could search for his file and work on his pension.

She said that over a year after her father retired, he took the brown envelope to the person responsible for pension benefits. The officer said that her father's file was found immediately after the staff received the 'brown envelope.'

Netizens react to corruption story

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@big_Pin_Charger said:

"Good, she is saying something. One problem we have as a country is that when we experience extortion at government offices, we hardly call the people there out. If we consistently call people out over these things, people will sit up."

@_kelvinfcb wrote:

"Ei, this one is sad. A man serves Ghana finish, retires, and before he gets his own pension, he has to give a “brown envelope”. That tells you how bad the system has become. If this can happen to the father of a senior officer in the Ghana National Fire Service, then the ordinary Ghanaian doesn’t stand a chance. This thing is not right at all."

@Clemence_Ayivor said:

"If someone tries that thing on when I’m retired, go be maad. My meagre salary wey I’m struggling to live on, but still deductions are being made and then this ?? I’m going to forward this to my account manager at Nungua SSNIT."

@madison_ben5 wrote;

"I love Ghana, but take it from me, even to get your pay processed as a teacher or Nurse by the IPP man at your district directorate, you must pay a bribe.

We all see the rot, but the truth is, if you don’t pay, you will suffer more than those who pay."

@AshuraJnr said:

"I haven't been upgraded since 2022 simply because of this issue. The HR and IPPP coordinators are all bent on an equal share of my arrears agreement before they work on it."

@ObaaYaaAgyeman2 wrote:

"These are the sad realities. Healthcare workers pay bribes to CAGD personnel before they receive their salaries, which are held not less than 10 months."

@TheAgbeko said:

"We are sooo corrupt as a people, so much that those who refuse to get involved are seen as the evil ones."

