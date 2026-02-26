Another set of the Russian man, Yaytseslav's escapades with some African women, has emerged online

This comes days after he sparked outrage following the release of his private moments with Ghanaian ladies

The new clips of Yaytseslav and the women have sparked massive uproar on social media, as users share their views

A new set of videos of the Russian man Vyacheslav Trahov, widely known as Yaytseslav and some African women has emerged, causing a massive stir on social media.

The man in question first made headlines on February 12, 2026, when he shared short clips of his private moments with some Ghanaian women.

According to reports, he visited the Accra Mall area, where he approached shoppers and passersby, and had a short conversation with them while recording the moments.

He appeared to convince the ladies to share their phone numbers with him and later got them to visit him at his residence, where he secretly recorded the clips and shared them on social media as teasers.

Other reports indicated that he shared a summary of each encounter on his official Telegram with the wild ones uploaded to his private channel for a fee, reportedly without the consent of the victims.

The videos sparked massive outrage, triggering some concerned Ghanaians to call for the arrest of Yaytseslav.

Yaytseslav's extradition to Ghana, Sam George speaks

Amid the uproar, the Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Sam George, reacted to the trending saga as he claimed it was a crime under the Ghanaian law, hinting at the Russian man's extradition.

According to the Minister, the government was going to put in place all legal procedures to ensure that Yaytseslav was brought back to Ghana.

He disclosed that the team from the Cyber Security had already compiled evidence to build a strong case against the Russian man, further detailing that the suspect would be tried in absentia should the extradition attempt fail.

Sam George further assured Ghanaians that the Mahama government is committed to ensuring that citizens are protected.

However, giving an update about the Russian man's extradition, the Minister stated that after writing to the Russian embassy, its response indicated that the Russian Constitution supersedes any extradition treaty.

Watch the Instagram video of Sammy Gyamfi speaking below:

Fresh videos of Yaytseslav and African women

Just when everyone thought the brouhaha surrounding the Russian man and African women had come to an end, a new set of videos has emerged.

In a video shared on the official page of the Instagram blogger Ghanafuonsem, the Russian man was seen in a place believed to be a mall. He approached a beautiful, dark-skinned lady who was in an army green jacket and had a conversation with her.

Afterwards, the lady was seen in the residence of the Russian man in the same attire.

In the same video, he reached out to another lady in a long white dress. He held her hand while the lady gave him a 360-degree display of her outfit.

The Russian man's acquaintance with other ladies sparked massive reactions on social media.

The Russian man is exposed in the Facebook post below:

Reactions to Yaytseslav's new videos

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh following the release of the new videos.

Kanji Breezy wrote:

"Chai! Our guys can be so cheap to foreigners but pretend to be expensive to us."

Dashing Legacy wrote:

"I'm not ever going to Ghana and taking a girl out for dinner again."

Ofoliboli wrote:

"This guy has really enjoyed.”

Kwame wrote:

“Truth be told, he has exposed the true character of our ladies.”

Janet wrote:

“So this guy won't give up? Sammy Gyamfi will catch him.”

Oheneni Adazoa speaks on Russian man's videos

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Sompa FM's presenter, Oheneni Adazoa's reaction to the Russian man's escapades with Ghanaian women.

According to her, she was very happy about the controversy because she had been advising women on infidelity; however, they always turned a deaf ear to her advice, asking the husbands of the married victims to divorce them to serve as a deterrent to other ladies.

She claimed greed and social pressure may have forced the victims to make what she described as "such a careless decision".

