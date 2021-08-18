UTV and Peace FM presenter Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has turned a year older

Loads of photos of Vim Lady have popped up on social media in celebration of the broadcaster

Many of the photos shared on social media are from the wedding of the UTV and Peace FM presenter

Radio and TV broadcaster Afia Pokuaa, popularly known as Vim Lady, has turned a year older today, August 18, 2021.

In celebration, photos of the UTV and Peace FM presenter have flooded social media alongside well wishes.

Among the many photos which have been making the rounds are images of what looks like the wedding of Vim Lady.

In the photos, Vim Lady is seen dressed in colourful kente. Some of the photos had Vim Lady showing off her wedding ring and holding a bridal fan.

One of the photos was shared by Vim Lady herself with the caption:

"I may be forgotten by people but certainly not forgotten by God GRATEFUL ME. Tears of joy I am still here for a reason."

Others, including Despite Media MD Fadda Dickson, also celebrated Afia Pokuaa's birthday with photos of the broadcaster's wedding.

Vim Lady's friend, Ohemaa Woyeje of Angel TV, also shared a wedding photo talking about Vim Lady's marriage and other achievements.

Earlier, Vim Lady had shared a photo in a gorgeous gown with the caption:

"Born to Atta Baffour and Akua Pomaah is by far my biggest blessing, for in all their struggles they gave me W.I.S.D.O.M. Thanking you, LORD, is an understatement. May you guide my steps to continue to SERVE you and not my interests."

Vim Lady's wedding

Vim Lady's wedding was never publicised but she recently came on social media to show off her husband.

The broadcaster shared photos of the handsome man who is based in the United States of America.

Source: Yen.com.gh