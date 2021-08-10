A man, Bright Ben, has taken to social media to expose his pastor for marrying his wife of 12 years

The man whose marriage to the lady produced two kids said the lady one day left their matrimonial home along with the kids

Ben stated that he had searched for the lady all to no avail only to stumble upon photos from her wedding to the man on social media

A man has sent social media into a frenzy owing to the startling statements he made about his pastor.

The Nigerian man, Bright Ben, in a Facebook post on Monday, August 9, exposed one Pastor Moses Adeeyo who is the General Overseer of World Bank Assembly in Eneka, Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State for recently marrying his wife.

Ben stated that he had been married to the lady for the past 12 years with the marriage producing two kids.

According to Ben, he and the wife had been active members of the man's church until one day she left their matrimonial home with the kids.

A distraught Ben said he searched for his wife to no avail only to be greeted with photos of her recent wedding to the pastor on social media.

The pastor said the holy spirit directed him to marry the lady

Ben claims that he was told by the pastor that it was the holy spirit that directed him to marry the lady.

The man said he didn't know the pastor was the architect of his misfortunes. He urged people to beware of the said pastor.

Ben went on to share photos as proof that the lady was originally his wife.

Social media reacts

Uzoma Stella commented:

"Brother she's never ur wife, thank God they didn't plan to take ur life with posine, God will bring a faithful woman to u."

Francis Sedibe Marabe said:

"He is not a pastor and he never was . Infact as far as I am concern there is no pastor from anywhere in West Africa all are scammers."

Odufa Ayomide stated:

"As pple no believe say some of these churches na scam, that's why the pastors dey scam them collect their wives. God no call these ones, na dem call God."

Christiana Omokaro reacted:

"When they start having problems in the marriage they will say it is the devil not knowing that they caused it. Mr Man, as long as you didn't divorce her before she left, just leave for God. My only advice is that you go and get your children."

