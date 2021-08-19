Some aggrieved Public Sector Workers took to the streets to protest the recent four percent salary increment

They wanted their salaries increased from 4% to 25% and 35%

An NPP communicator said most of these public sector workers do not deserve the salary raise

According to him, if productivity should be used as a yardstick, none of them will get a raise

On Wednesday, August 18, some aggrieved Public Sector Workers took to the streets to protest the inadequacy of the recent four percent pay hike by the Government.

These public service workers want their salaries increased from 4% to 25% and 35%.

A Member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Saaka Salia, has stated that if the government were to use productivity as a measure for salary increment in the public sector, then most people do not deserve salaries.

Public sector workers do not deserve salary increment - NPP communicator explains

He added that none of the demonstrating public sector workers will ever have any raise in their salaries if they were to be appraised based on their productivity.

“if productivity were the measure of salary increase, if productivity were uded as a measure salary increment, I don’t think they would have had any salary increase. They would have had even a reduction in their salaries. ,” he said.

His comment comes after a group calling itself Coalition of Public sector workers hit the streets to make some demands.

Speaking on TV3's morning show new day, and reported by 3News, Salia further added that if productivity is really used as a yardstick, he is sure many of them will rather have their salaries slashed for their lack of productivity at their workplaces.

He added that because of the impact of COVID-19, none of the workers have been productive enough to merit any salary increment in the country.

No minority-majority in Parliament

In other news, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, has announced on the floor of the house that there is no majority in Parliament.

Addressing the house, he told the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that it does not have the power to think it has the majority in the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

According to him, the current parliamentary composition is split and does not give rise to a majority-minority situation as has always been the case.

He said the situation as it is now was not the calculated creation of any particular party or individual but Ghanaians.

Bagbin further explained that one of the people who made the New Patriotic Party the majority in parliament is now the second deputy speaker.

