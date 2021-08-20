Hon Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah disclosed in a Facebook post that an amount of GHc133,000 was deposited in her account without her knowledge

The Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency stated that she has also instructed her bank to reverse the money

The opposition MP expressed fears she may be used as a "scapegoat" after she first received the money

The Member of Parliament for Ada Constituency, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, has filed an official report with the Ghana Police after GHc133,000 was deposited into her bank account.

According to the opposition MP, the amount was deposited into her account with her knowledge and wants the bank to reverse it.

In a Facebook post, she cautioned that she would report it to the Police if the person fails to heed her concerns.

''Whoever has deposited a huge sum of money in my money wallet without my knowledge should reverse it before I report to the Police. Nobody should use me as a scapegoat,'' she posted.

In a follow-up post, the MP said:

''Hello friends, the case of the huge sum of money deposited in my account without my knowledge, has officially been reported to the Police Commander of Parliament

"Later, I also went to file an official complaint at the bank. Officials of the bank told me they will reverse the money. I tried to know the source of the money but I was told by the officials that they suspect their system but they will investigate and get back to me. Anyway, I have done my part to reverse the GHC 133,000.00, which was deposited in my account without my knowledge. Whoever did that, please note that I have instructed the bank to reverse it by writing to them. I will update you when they reverse it and write officially to me".

Read her post below:

Source: Yen.com.gh