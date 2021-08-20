A man has stunned many people on social media after his exploits at farming 'in the sky'' was shared on Facebook

In viral photos, the man reaped massive harvests of different fruits from a garden he cultivated at the back of his window despite his apartment being upstairs

Many people hailed the man who has been dubbed 'man with green fingers and wondered how he did it

A man has become an internet sensation for his unconventional way of farming.

The man, a Bukit Panjang resident in Singapore, is said to grow crops in the sky, that is, he doesn't plant in the soil on the ground.

In photos shared on Facebook by his daughter Wang Jun, the farmer identified as Steve Tan who lives upstairs took advantage of the small pavement of his apartment window to cultivate crops.

Wang said that despite her dad not owning any land, he has recorded remarkable success on his 'sky garden.'

Wang went on to share Steve in different poses as he showcased fruits harvested from the sky farm.

He has been farming in the 'sky' for many years

The 66-year-old farmer told Mothership that he actually cannot tell when he started using his flat window to farm but it has been on for many years

The elderly man set the crops in a nursery and applies fertilizers to them regularly.

He also created a small pond inside his house that waters the crops via a pipe and is regulated by a self-timer.

Social media reacts

Muhd Imran Ahmad said:

"Wow!!! Apples and grapes?? Your dad definitely has magical green fingers!"

Irene Leong commented:

"Just curious, how does your dad set up the garden outside the window wo being called up by the Town council telling to remove? I place the plants along the stairway corridor also gena told off.."

Joanne Teng enquired:

"So impressive how he manage to do this sky garden ?"

Jake Han wondered:

"Wow! How did he prevent the weight of the fruits? By observing daily and building the mesh underneath each time a fruit bears?"

