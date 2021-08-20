Kuami Eugene is getting laughed at for not getting verified on Twitter

The latest round of jokes about the jokes follows popular vlogger Twene Jonas getting the coveted 'Blue Badge' on the platform

As expected, Ghanaians don't let a good roasting session go to waste and Eugene is not being spared at all

Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene is at the receiving of vicious trolling after Twene Jonas, the controversial vlogger and social commentator was verified on Twitter, the microblogging site.

Being verified on Twitter is seen as a badge of honour, and one that has eluded the Lynx Entertainment artiste in spite of his growing popularity in the past years.

Twene Jonas gets verified on Twitter; Ghanaians mock Kuami Eugene. Photo source: @Kuamieugene @twenejonas

Eugene joined the platform in 2011 and has over a million followers whilst Jonas has less than 50 000 followers and signed up in 2015.

The verification of the latter's account adds to his growing influence in the digital media space, and a source of ridicule for the former.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the news of Jonas' verification which has led to the clowning of Eugene.

Danny commented: "Jack has Verified Twene Jonas.....and Kuami is still using twitter....suro nipa wai jack be wicked"

Qweku broke down the numbers: "This app is not first come first served oo can you imagine this Twene Jonas With 45k has been verified whiles kuami eugene with 1M followers hasn't been verified"

Kobby has no mercy for Mr Open Gate: "Ah dem verify Twene Jonas let’s laugh at kuami Eugene."

Sinbad has no mercy for an unverified popular singer: "Dem verify twene jonas wey Kuame Eugene still dey br3 for one side lmao"

Per David, Kuami Eugene is a common floor member: "So Twene Jonas is verified on Twitter and Kuami Eugene is wallowing among us the common floor members."

Kwesi has a piece of advice for Kuami: "Naa Kuami Eugene needs to consult Twene Jonas for some tips"

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported about the video of a young man who looks so much like Ghanaian singer, Kuami Eugene.

He is spotted standing on the shoulders of the streets busily chewing roasted corn. From his demeanour, it seems the young man was not aware that he was being recorded as he kept looking away unconcerned.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Twene Jonas had found himself in hot waters after another Ghanaian living in the United States of America confronted him on the streets.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the businessman known as Chris Dollar was seen walking on the streets and bumped into Jonas who was also on his social media rant.

Source: Yen