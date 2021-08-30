Many appear to be entertained as a video of a Ghanaian man taking roll call of his goat goes viral

Some of the goats were heard responding to the names being called out

The video currently has close to 400,000 views with 1800 reactions and almost 150 comments.

A video of a Ghanaian man performing roll call for his goats has got some netizens entertained while some are wondering his current state of mind.

The man whose name was undisclosed was seen holding a book and calling out Ghanaian local names.

It appeared these names belong to the goats in the video.

To the surprise of many, some of the goats responded to the names by bleating.

Some of the names however got no response and the man was heard saying they are absent.

The names heard were Abraham, Kojo Nsiah, Yaa Yaa, Kwame Nsiah

The video which appears to have been put together for fun purposes managed to entertain some Ghanaians and at the same time, annoy some.

The less than a minute video currently has close to 400,000 views with 1800 reactions and almost 150 comments.

Eric Nana Boakye commented:

Is God aware of this country,boi3

From Clement Baah:

Charlie idey pack my bags lerf this country

Kwaku Donijilo said:

When there are no jobs to do, you find yourself something to do by interacting with animals. Blame the poor leadership in ghana.

Boy Chris said:

When hardship passes through your head and touches your Brain

Inusah Ibrahim said:

IN THE NEXT GENERATION WE WILL COME FOR HOLLIDAY'S IN GHANA

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the Northern Region for stealing goats and sellotaping their mouths.

The suspect, Haruna Zakaria, was driving an Opel Astra with registration number BA 1538-12 loaded with some of the goats.

Confirming the incident, the Savelugu Municipal Police Commander, DSP Twumasi Ankrah, said the animals are currently with the police, adding that 18 of the animals are alive, while some suffocated to death.

Source: Yen.com.gh