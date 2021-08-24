A lady has taken to social media to celebrate her achievement in a foreign country two years after leaving her own country

The lady named Naledi Millicent Mabidilala who is now a mining engineer in Australia left South Africa with only two bags and her career dreams

The 27-year-old advised social media users seeking to achieve success abroad to forget about where they are coming from that what matters is their input

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A lady has stated on social media that when considering going abroad for career purposes, the only thing that matters is what one can bring to the table.

Naledi Millicent Mabidilala made this statement on LinkedIn as she marked 2 years since leaving South Africa to pursue her dream of becoming a mining engineer in Australia.

She had left her country with only 2 bags Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Naledi Millicent Mabidilala

Source: UGC

Naledi recalled that she left South Africa with only two bags and her career dreams.

The 27-year-old admitted that she nursed fears of finding her feet in Australia because of not having any family there.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

But her determination eventually paid as Naledi would later discover that she left South Africa with an extra thing called courage.

She said:

"My fears were strong. Heading to a foreign continent, where I have no family. I kept telling myself, "I am still young, what if I fail, what if I am not good enough."...... Coming from the most disadvantaged province (Limpopo) in South Africa, "how will I compete in the world."

"Our self-limiting beliefs, hold us back from realising our true capabilities.

"I realise now that I had more than just bags, I had 'COURAGE'."

Social media reacts

Gladys Tshuma said:

"Yaa ne! A true Makhadzi, a true Mbokodo,they do not make you lead families for nothing 'Bomakadzi' they know your strength,your courage,your determination and adventurous spirit even in foreign lands. You just need to dig a little deeper and bang!!!

"Shine on our Makadzi and wave our flag and give courage to others as I can see they are inspired and want to know more and this is our new way of life venture on,phanda and push forward doors will eventually open...Amen!!"

Sebueng Tsita reacted:

"I needed to hear this because I'm planning to move to another continent as we speak. Thank you very much."

Adele Le Roux commented:

"Well Done! We made the move to New Zealand from Cape Town SA - Best Decision in the World! It came with Challenges but you concur and take the wins! Good Luck for your career future!"

Siyabulela Mkhize wrote:

"I hear you loud and clear. The power of courage is well defined at it most. Thank you very much for sharing...I am very much inspired."

Nigerian family who left the country for Canada celebrates buying new house

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a family who left Nigeria for Canada with nothing had celebrated buying their first house.

In a tweet on Wednesday, January 20, the man said he and his wife left Nigeria, a move that he called a "hard reset", suggesting they were at their lowest low when they did.

Nonso added that they left everything behind with the determination to start a new life in Canada. According to him, at the time they did this, there was no family or friends in their new home country.

Source: Yen