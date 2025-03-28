Bukom Banku, in an interview on Max TV, explained why he does not fast during Ramadan despite being a staunch Muslim

The retired boxer explained that he was someone who simply could not do without food and confessed that the decision was not because of any health complication

He, however, noted that he often gives people money to fast on his behalf and pray for him, a move which he explained was allowed in Islam

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned Ghanaian boxer Bukom Banku has opened up about his decision to abstain from fasting during Ramadan, a sacred month observed by Muslims worldwide.

Bukom Banku speaks on Ramadan fasting in an interview. Photo source: bukombanku

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Max TV, the retired boxer explained that his choice was not due to any health condition but simply because he could not go without food.

Ramadan is a significant period in the Islamic faith, marked by fasting from dawn to sunset, prayer, and spiritual reflection.

It is believed to be the time when the Quran was first unveiled to the Prophet Muhammad. While fasting is a fundamental obligation for Muslims, certain exemptions exist for those who genuinely cannot fulfill this religious duty.

However, Bukom Banku clarified that his decision was a personal preference rather than one based on any valid exemption.

Despite not fasting, he expressed his commitment to the values of Ramadan by supporting others who do. He shared that he often gives money to people who observe the fast on his behalf and pray for him.

According to him, this act is permissible within Islamic teachings, and he believes it allows him to participate in the spirit of Ramadan in his own way.

He further noted that his community members are fully aware of his stance on fasting and have come to accept it over the years.

Fasting during Ramadan is considered a means of drawing closer to God, cultivating self-discipline, and engaging in charitable acts.

Bukom Banku the famous Ghanaian boxer Photo source: bukombanku

Source: UGC

Bukom Banku's comments on fasting stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users. Many people were impressed by how honest the retired boxer was and how straightforward he was with his answers. Some folks who did not know he was a Muslim were also surprised to find out about his Islamic background.

Charlotte Okantey86 said:

"He’s real🙏dats why I like him."

king commented:

"When i wake up and i don't eating, i don't feel fine🤣."

Ekow Raheem said:

"This guy is real, plain plain."

Ahkosua -Bae commented:

"Here too again eeeeeiii mr Banku from tv3 to max tv maaaaba banku🤣."

oraimobitters said:

"Interesting, I did no know you could give people money to fast on your behalf."

Bukom Banku prepares food with girlfriend

Bukom Banku's love for food has always been something he made public. In a video that went viral, he prepared food with his lover.

YEN.com.gh reported that the retired boxer helped the pretty lady prepare the meal by stirring the stew as she cut the yam into pieces.

Many Ghanaians were pleased to see how helpful Bukom Banku was in the kitchen.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh